Simon Leviev Signs Hollywood Agent for ‘Tender Swindler’

They say crime is not paid, but Simon Leviev may soon be able to make a colossal fortune.

Convicted fraud – who is the subject Netflix Documentary “The Tinder Swindler” Claims to be keen to cash in on his new notoriety, he has set his sights on Hollywood.

according to TMZ, Leviev, 31, has signed with the Los Angeles-based manager Gina Rodriguez, who represents a host of reality stars, including Mama June.

The couple allegedly discussed “a set of plans to exploit Leviev’s new Netflix fame for profit and an entertainment career.”

The Post has reached out to Rodriguez for comment.

Leviev – accused of cheating women out of millions of dollars after matching them on Tinder – is said to want to star in his own dating show where “women compete for his love”.

Another possible project is the podcast in which his dating love rat will participate in Dos and Don’ts.

The 31-year-old love rat is said to have signed Hollywood agent Gina Rodriguez. Instagram

Leviev deleted his Instagram account after the release of the Netflix documentary, which became a worldwide sensation. Instagram

On the heels of last week’s release of “The Tinder Swindler,” Leviev has been Banned from dating apps. He also deleted his Instagram account after the documentary became a worldwide sensation.

However, the propaganda-obsessed scammer may have now appeared on TikTok, according to independent.

Some users on the app think Leviev is posting under the handle Tweet embed

The account has garnered more than 169,000 followers, but some assumed it was a fake account and was not verified.

While the producers of “The Tinder Swindler” believe Leviev could have scammed up to $10 million from his victims, it’s far from the only dating app fraud.

Simon Leviev – the subject of the Netflix documentary “The Tinder Swindler” – is now said to be looking for fame and fortune in Hollywood. Instagram

Other scam artists on dating app Enthusiastic Americans cheated out of $547 million in 2021according to the Federal Trade Commission.