Kim Kardashian meets inmates in solitary confinement in Pelican Bay

Kim kardashian She hasn’t slowed down in her efforts when it comes to prison reform… as evidenced by her recent visit to a California prison and the inmates she met face-to-face during her trip.

A source with firsthand knowledge tells TMZ… Kim spent a day at Pelican Bay State Prison in Crescent, California earlier this week. We were told her focus was on meeting the inmates in solitary confinement, and talking to them in depth about the toll that confinement can take on their mental stability.

Kim wasn’t alone in her journey, actor Tobey Maguire And Scott Budnick He also joined the executive producer of the “The Hangover” movie franchise. The three had a camera crew, and in 2016 Budnick made a documentary about teens in the prison system…and he told us another documentary was in the works.

We got a picture of Kim at a restaurant near Pelican Bay the same day as her visit…she was in a meeting with several people while the cameras were rolling.

Some locals also spoke, as her private plane assigned to the local airport stopped.

Kim also helped out the Tennessee inmate Cyntoia Brown Safe compassionand played a major role in liberating inmates such as Matthew Charles And Jeffrey Stringer. In fact, Kim and her legal team ended up helping to free 17 prisoners over a 3-month period.