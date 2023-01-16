January 17, 2023

Guitar legend Jeff Beck played in Peoria, and threw his dinner across the room

Roxanne Bacchus January 16, 2023 3 min read

English guitarist Geoff Beck is considered one of rock’s finest men. Beck, who died on Tuesday at the age of 78, was enlisted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Not once, but twice: first as a member of the Yardbirds (1992) and second as a solo artist (2009). He was ranked fifth on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time”.

Among other songs, Yardbirds are remembered for beating “a heart full of soul” With Beck’s guitar imitating the sitar in an unforgettable way.

In Peoria, Beck is called in for a rather poor performance and a heated encounter with a catfish dinner.

Advertisement in the Journal Star for the Fleetwood Mac/Jeff Beck show at the Glen Oak Park Amphitheater in 1976.

On Friday, June 25, 1976, the Beck and Jan Hammer Group performed as the opening act for a concert at the Glen Oak Park Amphitheater. Fleetwood Mac was the frontrunner.

Related:From Fleetwood Mac to The Beach Boys, Glen Oak Amphitheater rocked Peoria in the ’70s

“Most of the crowd came to see Fleetwood Mac and just used Jeff Beck’s slot to warm themselves up and finish socializing” before the main show, read the Journal Star review the next day. “Jeff Beck was kind of a let down at first,” the story continued. “The band began to roll near the end of their set, however, and Beck’s shimmering guitar was more than his usual surreal rock high quality by the end of their performance.”

