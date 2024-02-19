February 19, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Model Corinna Kopf's home in Los Angeles was burgled

Model Corinna Kopf's home in Los Angeles was burgled

Roxanne Bacchus February 19, 2024 2 min read

Exclusive

Model Corinna Kopf

The house was burgled

02/19/2024 at 12:45 AM PST

OnlyFans model and Fortnite player Corinna Kopf She has a mess to go through when she returns home… because her house in Los Angeles has been attacked by burglars.

Law enforcement tells TMZ… Corinna's home was burglarized last week, with the thieves smashing windows to get into her home.

We're told the incident happened while Corinna was out of town… and she received a notification on her phone that someone had broken into her house.

Cops say someone from Corinna's team tipped off the police, who rushed to her work stand…but by the time the cops and her people got there, the thieves were gone.

It is not clear what items, if any, were stolen, and what their value might be. Cops say Corrina will go through her belongings when she gets home to see what's missing.

We're told police are reviewing video from the home and searching the neighborhood for more footage…the case remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.



TMZ Studios

Looks like Corinna is a long way from home… her social media posts indicate she's in Australia.


Guess that's better than being inside when thieves break in… like What happened? Recently with a fellow model Abigail Ratchford.



© 2024 EHM Productions.
All rights reserved.

See also  Report: Prince Harry has 'no way back' into the royal fold amid King Charles' cancer diagnosis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

'American Idol' 2024 premiere date, time and where to watch season 22

February 19, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Report: Prince Harry has 'no way back' into the royal fold amid King Charles' cancer diagnosis

February 18, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
9 min read

With the “gems” of black groups, the Harlem Renaissance is making a comeback

February 18, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Model Corinna Kopf's home in Los Angeles was burgled

February 19, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA offers a dream job for space enthusiasts! One-year Mars simulation: ScienceAlert

February 19, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Bayern Munich are stuck in a 'horror movie' – and Tuchel's chances of escaping are slim

February 19, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Don't be fooled by the Galaxy AI marketing for the Samsung Galaxy Buds

February 19, 2024 Len Houle