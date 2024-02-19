Model Corinna Kopf's home in Los Angeles was burgled

Exclusive
OnlyFans model and Fortnite player Corinna Kopf She has a mess to go through when she returns home… because her house in Los Angeles has been attacked by burglars.
Law enforcement tells TMZ… Corinna's home was burglarized last week, with the thieves smashing windows to get into her home.
We're told the incident happened while Corinna was out of town… and she received a notification on her phone that someone had broken into her house.
Cops say someone from Corinna's team tipped off the police, who rushed to her work stand…but by the time the cops and her people got there, the thieves were gone.
It is not clear what items, if any, were stolen, and what their value might be. Cops say Corrina will go through her belongings when she gets home to see what's missing.
We're told police are reviewing video from the home and searching the neighborhood for more footage…the case remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.
Looks like Corinna is a long way from home… her social media posts indicate she's in Australia.
Guess that's better than being inside when thieves break in… like What happened? Recently with a fellow model Abigail Ratchford.
