April 30, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

What would happen if the moon disappeared?

What would happen if the moon disappeared?

Cheryl Riley April 29, 2024 5 min read

The Moon has been connected to the Earth for the vast majority of its 4.5 billion-year orbit around the Sun. Astrophysicists speculate that the Moon's origin lies in an ancient collision, when a Mars-sized body collided with our planet, sending massive amounts of debris into space. The resulting materials came together through gravity to form what we now know as moon.

We and the rest of life on Earth are so accustomed to the presence of the Moon that it is difficult to imagine what existence on Earth would be like if our natural satellite suddenly disappeared.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

The king of dinosaurs was not a genius! Scientists are pouring cold water on the theory that the T.Rex was as smart as an ape

April 29, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 flight from Cape Canaveral – Spaceflight Now

April 29, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Falcon 9 launches the Galileo navigation satellites

April 28, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

1 min read

Jerry Seinfeld blames the “radical left” for the demise of comedy on television

April 29, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

What would happen if the moon disappeared?

April 29, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Carlos Correa rejoins the exciting Twins team as they open the series against the White Sox: Source

April 29, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Todd Howard apparently teases two unannounced projects

April 29, 2024 Len Houle