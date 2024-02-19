'American Idol' 2024 premiere date, time and where to watch season 22

Get ready to sing your heart out, because Season 22 of “American Idol” returns to your screens this month.

The long-running reality singing competition returns for Season 22 with returning host Ryan Seacrest and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. After seven seasons, this will be Perry's final season as a judge, as the singer announced her impending departure from the show on Monday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“American Idol,” which has been on the air since 2002, has launched the careers of a number of performers over 22 seasons, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, Clay Aiken and others.

The season begins with three episodes of auditions before the lucky group of singers receive the coveted trip to Hollywood.

Here's what to know about Season 22 of “American Idol,” including how and where to watch the final season.

Interviews:Ahead of Katy Perry's farewell season on American Idol, the judges reveal secrets

When does season 22 of American Idol premiere?

'American Idol' Season 22 premieres Sunday, February 18 at 8 p.m. EST ABC. New episodes will be broadcast every Sunday.

How to watch Season 22 of American Idol

You can watch new episodes of “American Idol” Live on ABC.

If you miss it live or don't have cable, you can watch episodes on demand and on demand Holo The next day.

Who are the judges of “American Idol” season 22?

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are returning for season 22.

Ryan Seacrest also returns as host, and has been with “American Idol” for almost every season.

Perry announced on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” This 22nd season will be her last as a judge on “American Idol.” She told Kimmel that the other judges were aware that she had “some things planned for this year,” including performing at the Rio Rock Festival in Brazil.

Where were the auditions for Season 22 of “American Idol”?

The show held virtual and in-person auditions for Season 22. In-person auditions were held in 2023 in Los Angeles, as well as the judge's hometown:

Leesburg, Georgia (September 19-20)

Tuskegee, Alabama (October 2-3)

Santa Barbara, California (October 17-18)

Los Angeles, California (October 24-25)

Nashville, Tennessee (November 11-12)

Who won “American Idol” season 21?

Iam Tongi was the winner of season 21, and Megan Danielle took second place. Colin Stowe finished in third place.

Watch the trailer for Season 22 of American Idol.

Contributing: Brendan Morrow, USA Today

