Report: Prince Harry has 'no way back' into the royal fold amid King Charles' cancer diagnosis

Royal family

Buckingham Palace has responded with cold water to the idea of ​​Prince Harry returning to the royal fold.

Royal sources Claim to the Daily Mail There is “no way back” for the Duke of Sussex amid his and wife Meghan Markle's public exit in 2020 and their subsequent constant bashing of the royal family.

The source added that there was a “zero percent chance” that Harry would be allowed to help while his father, King Charles III, undergoes cancer treatment and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, recovers from abdominal surgery.

Page Six exclusively reported earlier this week that Harry — who is fifth in line to the throne — would be willing to step up for his royal duties, if asked.

Prince Harry rushed to the UK after hearing of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. WireImage

“I find it hard to believe that if his father asked for help Harry would say no, I think he would try,” a source told us, adding: “I don't think that's something Harry would ask for.” [to do] on his own.”

The California-based royal family returned to the UK to see King Charles shortly after the monarch announced his cancer diagnosis earlier this month.

“I talked to him,” Harry told reporter Will Reeves on “Good Morning America” earlier this week. “I jumped on a plane and went to see him as soon as I could.”

King's cancer was discovered during prostate surgery. Getty Images

The dissident king added: “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that.”

More royal family coverage to watch:

The quick visit lasted just over 24 hours and included a 30-minute meeting with his 75-year-old father.

Relations between father and son have been strained since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Tensions rose further with the publication of Harry's controversial memoir “Spare” last year.

Harry resigned from his senior royal duties in January 2020. WireImage

In the unreleased volume, he accused his father of calling him a “spare” at his birth, not hugging him after Princess Diana's death, and cruelly joking that he was not Harry's biological father.

Page Six previously reported that Harry, 39, and Markle, 42, had recently been working on a master plan to “reconcile” with the royal family.

However, the strategy has soured with the release of royal correspondent Omid Scobie's new book, which claimed that Charles and Middleton were the two people who questioned unborn Prince Archie's skin colour, causing turmoil in the royal family. A representative for the royal family did not immediately respond to Page Six's request for comment at the time.

Load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}}



{{/isSRVideo}}





