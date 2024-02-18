With the “gems” of black groups, the Harlem Renaissance is making a comeback

Graves, who curated about 30 of Waring's paintings, hundreds of watercolors and her archive, had been trying to get attention for years — but to no avail, she said in a phone interview.

In 2014, Graves referred to a representative of Woodmere Art Museum In Philadelphia, she visited the archives and suggested that to avoid the headache of trying to find a home for work, “it might be better for the family to burn” their Waring possessions. (The museum told the New York Times that it decided not to continue talking about the works in question, but that it would never diminish the artist's legacy.) Even the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, Waring's alma mater, seemed particularly enthusiastic at the time.

Graves was so determined that she teamed up with Waring's other niece, Madeleine Murphy-Rapp. The two families – the Warings and the Wellers – were involved in a legal battle over the artist's ownership, and relations became strained. This was ancient history, to Greaves. “I said, ‘Together we are a much stronger force.'”

Rapp also found that recognizing Waring's contributions was an uphill battle. “I went after museum curators, I went after museum presidents,” she said in a phone interview. “I consider it a responsibility.”

Just before the pandemic shutdown, they reached out to Morrell, who included Waring's work in “Presentation of modernity”, her highly acclaimed exhibition at Columbia University's Wallach Art Gallery in 2018.

When the three women finally met in Rapp's living room in Chicago to discuss plans for the Met show, there was celebratory dancing, Rapp recalls. The exhibition will now include nine works by Waring, including five paintings loaned by Graves and Raab.