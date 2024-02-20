February 21, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Travis Kelce's father, Ed, wonders if the NFL star will travel to Australia to watch Taylor Swift perform

Travis Kelce's father, Ed, wonders if the NFL star will travel to Australia to watch Taylor Swift perform

Roxanne Bacchus February 20, 2024 3 min read

music

by Sydney Champagne

published
February 20, 2024 at 2:28 PM ET

Travis Kelsey's father still doesn't know if his son will travel to Sydney, Australia to join Taylor Swift for her Eras Tour concert.

When asked about any upcoming travel plans, Ed Kelsey said Sydney Herald Square Tuesday: “Well, look, we talked after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to go to Sydney, and he seemed keen.

“He said he would really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn't sure because he had commitments,” he added.

Ed Kelsey said his son Travis Kelsey is “keen” to visit Sydney, Australia.
Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is scheduled to perform in Sydney, Australia this coming weekend. Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

After the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on February 11, Travis and his teammates engaged in celebrations, interviews and appearances. He also hosts the weekly podcast “New Heights” with his brother Jason.

Additionally, it appears the tight end is testing his luck in Hollywood as he recently produced a movie and is looking at scripts for the movie.

As for Swift, she set off for Melbourne after the Chiefs' huge victory over the San Francisco 49ers to continue her tour.

During his interview, Ed noted that due to their busy schedules, the couple will have to work hard to have a successful relationship, saying, “They just need to find their way together.”

Taylor has been attending all of Travis' NFL games despite being in the middle of a world tour. Reuters

Travis' mother, Donna Kelsey, had previously wondered if her youngest son would go on tour with the Grammy winner.

she He told people on February 7, “A lot of us are doing a lot of different things… I have a feeling there's going to be some travel, maybe some podcasts or whatever you have in Philly.”

See also  'Young Sheldon' Will End with Season 7 on CBS, Series Finale Set - Deadline

His friend and teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes will reportedly join him overseas.

Travis previously attended Swift's concert in Argentina. Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
The couple has been dating since the summer and announced their relationship in September 2023. AP

This wouldn't be the first time the three-time Super Bowl champion, 34, has traveled the world to support his girlfriend, also 34.

In November, two months after their relationship first came to light, Travis traveled to Argentina where he saw Taylor perform.

His presence at the singer's show led Swift to change the lyrics of her song “Karma” from “Karma is the guy on the Screen” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”

Swift is scheduled to perform in Sydney from February 23 to 26 before heading to Singapore.

filed under

Australia
,

Celebrity couples
,

Celebrity parents
,

Celebrity dating
,

Celebrity families
,

Concerts
,

Offers
,

Taylor Swift
,

Travis Kelsey
,

Shake
,
02/20/24

Load more…




https://pagesix.com/2024/02/20/entertainment/travis-kelces-dad-ed-teases-whether-nfl-star-will-travel-to-australia-to-see-taylor-swift-perform/ ?utm_source=url_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons

Copy the share URL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Welcome to the “Hotel California” case: the start of an extraordinary criminal trial

February 20, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Love and relationship horoscopes for February 20, 2024 | Astrology

February 20, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

SVU star Chris Meloni's old home is now at the center of Fracking Fraudster drama

February 19, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

3 min read

Travis Kelce's father, Ed, wonders if the NFL star will travel to Australia to watch Taylor Swift perform

February 20, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The College Football Playoff Council approves a move to a 5+7 model to begin a 12-team format

February 20, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.10 Aims for Matchmaking, Computer Black Screen, and Settings to Increase Server Capacity

February 20, 2024 Len Houle
5 min read

Alexei Navalny's latest death: X recovers his wife Yulia's account as Putin files suit against his brother

February 20, 2024 Frank Tomlinson