Questlove champions the presence of the exciting red color in the Roots Picnic lineup

The Roots Picnic 2024 lineup was announced Monday, featuring Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, Andre 3000, Victoria Monet, and more. sexyy Red was also part of the list, sparking backlash. However, The Roots' Questlove has come to her defense.

On Questlove's Instagram account, fans criticized sexyy Red for his expression supports For Trump (although Lil Wayne did too) and because he's “trashy.” Questlove responded to one hateful comment, saying he was “shocked”: “When have you ever seen a festival where every act is an act you love?” he wrote. Read it in full below.