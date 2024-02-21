Questlove champions the presence of the exciting red color in the Roots Picnic lineup

The Roots Picnic 2024 lineup was announced Monday, featuring Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, Andre 3000, Victoria Monet, and more. sexyy Red was also part of the list, sparking backlash. However, The Roots' Questlove has come to her defense.
On Questlove's Instagram account, fans criticized sexyy Red for his expression supports For Trump (although Lil Wayne did too) and because he's “trashy.” Questlove responded to one hateful comment, saying he was “shocked”: “When have you ever seen a festival where every act is an act you love?” he wrote. Read it in full below.
Damn…..hell freezes over when he likes to share Mel.
There's always that back of the show that everyone hates because it's a reminder that the hip-hop they love is from 30 years ago.
I mean I get it but look: we have to balance and balance throughout the day: there are stages, podcasts and other events to see.
I'm still in shock, I've got the energy for 'Oh, there's no doctrine' like it was 16 years ago Guys – when have you ever seen a festival where every act is the act you love?
I mean the way I see it: the cats here bring a certain energy: Meanwhile there's a whole Jill post and an Amerie post and a Black Thought post and a Meth & Red post and I see/hear a fiery “I love real music” person supporting that page.
It's almost worth it just for this post and trolling was the last thing on my mind
The Roots Picnic is well rounded and that's why it works.
