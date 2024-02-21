Ewen McIntosh: The Office actor dies at 50

21 February 2024, 09:59 GMT Updated 1 hour ago

Actor and comedian Ewen McIntosh, best known for his role as Big Keith in The Office, has died at the age of 50.

The character, Keith Bishop, was a Scotch egg-loving accountant who had a monotonous phone call and would rather be a DJ.

MacIntosh has also appeared in other British comedies including Miranda and Little Britain.

Bishop, who worked at the fictional paper company Wernham Hogg, will be remembered for scenes such as when he dressed as Ali G in Red Nose Day.

In his evaluation, office manager David Brent, played by Ricky Gervais, has him list his strengths and weaknesses.

Keith chews gum and looks bored, answers “I don't know” to all answers and lists eczema as his weakness and strength.

MacIntosh appeared in two series of The Office, which first aired in 2001.

His most recent acting work was in 2017 as Lionel in the British romantic comedy Finding Fatimah.

Comment on the photo, Office creator Ricky Gervais described Ewen Macintosh as “completely original”.

“My first scene with Martin [Freeman]“Where I eat a scotch egg – we had trouble doing that for some reason.”

“It took a long time to get it done. I ate a lot of Scotch eggs. I wasn't told. The props man bit them off and bought them at the last minute.”

Actress Miranda Hart praised McIntosh and said she was delighted they had done a scene together on her BBC comedy show Miranda.

“We were the same age and crossed paths a few times as we tried our best to be funny and make a living doing it.” she wrote on Instagram. “It wasn't always possible but we did it and I'm glad we did a scene together. Thank you.”

Actor Rufus Jones, who directed and wrote the TV comedy series Home, described MacIntosh as “an absolute joy of a man”.

“He was a familiar and delightful member of the Edinburgh sketch scene when we all started out, and went on to create one of the most famous scene-stealers in the history of TV comedy.” Written on X.

MacIntosh, who attended the University of Edinburgh and was actively involved in its comedy troupe, performed at the Fringe Festival in 2007 as part of a double act with Tim Fitzhigham.

In 2009, he appeared in a charity music video for Chris Rea's Driving Home for Christmas alongside other celebrities.

Gold TV tweeted: “We loved him as Keith in The Office and were lucky enough to work with him over the years on the channel. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at such a difficult time.”

Ed Scott, a friend of Macintosh's, said: “He may have had a famous face known to millions as Keith from The Office, but it was the person inside that I will remember most.”

“Ewen was full of compassion, kindness, integrity and above all a truly good man.”

McIntosh's cause of death has not been confirmed, but he died at Willow Green Care Home in Darlington.

“Thank you for the wonderful care and love given by the wonderful medical staff and especially the nurses who all loved him when he brought a smile to their days,” Scott said.