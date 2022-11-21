Former Power Rangers star Jason David Frank has died at the age of 49

Jason David Frank, who played the Green Ranger and then the White Ranger in the popular ’90s kids’ TV show The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, died Saturday. He was 49 years old.

His manager, Justin Hunt, confirmed his death on Sunday.

Mrs. Hunt did not give the cause of death. In a statement, she demanded that the privacy of his “family and friends be respected during this difficult time,” but declined to comment further. Information about the survivors was not immediately available.

The campy TV show featured six teenage high school students in colorful costumes who turned into superheroes to defend Earth against evil aliens. Their appeal is to “Go Go Power Rangers” in the theme song, which is etched in memory of teenage girls at the time.

Mr. Frank was only supposed to be in 10 episodes of the original show as the Green Ranger, a bad boy turned good, but he later returned as the White Ranger and then other characters in reboots of the show, according to the IMDb biography.