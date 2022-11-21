November 21, 2022

Former Power Rangers star Jason David Frank has died at the age of 49

Roxanne Bacchus November 21, 2022

Jason David Frank, who played the Green Ranger and then the White Ranger in the popular ’90s kids’ TV show The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, died Saturday. He was 49 years old.

His manager, Justin Hunt, confirmed his death on Sunday.

Mrs. Hunt did not give the cause of death. In a statement, she demanded that the privacy of his “family and friends be respected during this difficult time,” but declined to comment further. Information about the survivors was not immediately available.

The campy TV show featured six teenage high school students in colorful costumes who turned into superheroes to defend Earth against evil aliens. Their appeal is to “Go Go Power Rangers” in the theme song, which is etched in memory of teenage girls at the time.

Mr. Frank was only supposed to be in 10 episodes of the original show as the Green Ranger, a bad boy turned good, but he later returned as the White Ranger and then other characters in reboots of the show, according to the IMDb biography.

playing the same character, Tommy Oliver In six different versions of the Power Rangers franchise.

The character Mr. Frank has appeared in more than 200 episodes of the series, more than any other Power Ranger, according to IMDb. Mr. Frank has also starred in feature films Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995) And the Turbo: The Power Rangers Movie (1997).

The original series was a pop culture powerhouse.

They debuted in August 1993, and by December 1994, the Power Rangers’ share of the action figure market It jumped to 40 percent of 4 percent, and product line sales are approaching $1 billion for the year. By comparison, sales of Cabbage Patch dolls, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures, and other popular toys of the era were $550 million and $450 million.

Mr. Frank has used his martial arts skills on and off the show.

In 1994, he developed his Special martial arts system It’s called Toso Kune Do, which means fist fighting method, according to IMDb.

The fighting style, which is based on the teachings of Bruce Lee, Ed Parker and other martial artists, is practiced in a school owned by Mr. Frank called Sunrise karatewhich has locations in Texas and California.

