Wakanda Forever’ Box Office performs as ‘She Said’ bombs – The Hollywood Reporter

As expected, Ryan Coogler Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It stayed atop the chart in its second weekend with a relatively strong $67.3 million for a 10-day domestic total of $288 million. Marvel Studios and Disney’s Tentpole were hoping to take in $70 million for their sophomore outing, but they fell slightly more than expected, or 63 percent. Globally, Wakanda Forever grosses $546 million.

However, it’s not uncommon for a Marvel pic to drop more than 60 percent domestically, even though the first Black Panther, which opened at $202 million, dropped less than 55 percent in its second weekend. The last two Marvel movies, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness And the Thor: Love and ThunderHowever, both scored drops in the 67 percent range, according to Comscore.

Wakanda forever It released to $181 million in North America during the weekend of November 11-13, November record. It was also the second biggest box office debut of 2022 so far, behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4 million). The film is banking on staying in power throughout the Thanksgiving weekend.

The new epicurean horror comedy from Searchlight It came in second, grossing $9 million from 3,211 theaters—the widest release in the history of the Searchlight specialty label.

food menu, starring Ralph Fiennes, Anna Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, debuted strongly after its success in attracting younger adults (niche dramas that rely on older viewers struggle mightily.) Roughly 65 percent of ticket buyers are between the ages of 18 and 24. years. The film received a B CinemaScore.

It showed weekend estimates on Saturday food menu Devoured is a special event show for a religious series the chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 and 2 In a sudden surprise, however, she managed to prevail.

From the events of Fathom, the chosen It’s still projected to earn $8.2 million from 2012 theaters, which is a smash hit for a special event show. the chosenabout the life of Jesus, from Angel Studios, which streams the standalone show on platforms like Prime Video and Peacock, as well as on its own app.

The new movie that’s been suffering from attention is a Universal movie She saidwhich chronicles work The New York Times Investigative journalists Jodi Cantor (Zoe Kazan) and Megan Twohy (Caree Mulligan) help expose Harvey Weinstein and spark the #MeToo movement. (The world film is based on the book of the same name by the journalists.)

She said It is the latest adult drama to hit the box office, opening in sixth place with just $2.3 million from 2022 theaters. This is one of the worst starts in recent memory – barring a pandemic – for a major studio release to be released to more than 2,000 locations.

Universal believes it is important to make the film and is banking on audience discovery She said Throughout the holidays thanks to strong word of mouth. The film was well received by critics and received a CinemaScore from moviegoers. Nearly half of Friday ticket buyers were 45 or older, including 29 percent over 55.

At the specialized box office, MGM and United Artists’ Bones and All opened in five theaters as it prepares to expand nationwide during Thanksgiving. The film posted an average of $23,983 per site, in line with expectations.

November 20, 8:10: Updated with revised weekend estimates.