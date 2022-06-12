June 13, 2022

Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis

Roxanne Bacchus June 12, 2022 2 min read

Toby Keith He shared tough news with fans on Sunday afternoon (June 12): He’s battling stomach cancer. The singer detailed the treatment he’s been undergoing since his diagnosis in late 2021, and assured fans that he is optimistic about his diagnosis.

“Last fall, I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith said in a statement on social media. “I’ve had the last 6 months having chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

Although he has taken a step back from his career to take care of his health, the singer said that he plans to return on stage to perform for his audience as soon as possible. “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner rather than later. I can’t wait,” he added.

Long before his diagnosis, the “Must be Cowboy” star was a passionate advocate for those with a cancer diagnosis. Since 2006, he’s got The Toby Keith Foundation She provided support for children battling cancer, and in 2014, the organization opened the OK Kids Corral, providing free housing for families receiving childhood cancer treatment in Oklahoma City, near Keith’s hometown. Just weeks before announcing his diagnosis, Keith played the 2022 Golf Classic in Oklahoma City and Norman, Okla. Raised over $1.38 million For OK Kids Corral.

