10 rules Opera employees must follow

Oprah Winfrey is a talk show legend who hosted the eponymous hit “The Oprah Winfrey Show” from 1986-2011. Her aim for the show was to address issues that affected people on a large scale. since then,

Oprah co-founded Oxygen, Harpo Productions, a film and video companyand launched OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network).

It has raised over $3.5 billion. It must take a lot of organization and foresight to keep her projects running smoothly.

Here are 10 strict rules that Oprah’s employees must follow to be part of her team.

1. Sign a closed court non-disclosure agreement.

Oprah likes to keep her private life private. The people who work for her are privy to details of Oprah's life that the general public will never know.

To keep her closest secrets a secret, Oprah has one The best advertising and legal teams at work. Not surprisingly, while most NDAs are for a limited time, Its employees must sign lifetime agreements.

In 2000, Oprah defended a restrictive employee gag order saying, “I have to work in an environment where I feel I can trust my employees.”

2. Security is a top priority. Only the best need apply.

Oprah takes her studio’s security very seriously. She is well aware that anyone can be a victim of a criminal with bad intentions. Its security has to be the best ever.

For this reason, the media mogul It maintains a highly qualified security team at her disposal. But you can’t just be someone off the streets. Opera once hired Michael Jai White to her security team before becoming the first black actor to play a superhero in the movie, ‘Spawn’.

White is trained in Taekwondo, Kyokushin, Jujutsu and many other martial arts. He’s well qualified to beat the brakes out of anyone who comes to Oprah.

3. Leave the gum at home.

In 2018, Reese Witherspoon revealed that she was chewing gum in front of Oprah on the set of A Wrinkle in Time, which got her angry.

Oprah later confirmed During an interview with Stephen Colbert she said that she can’t stand being around people who chew gum. If you work on Oprah, make sure you never get caught taking a mouthful of Double Mint.

4. Don’t misbehave or it will come to you.

Oprah is great at taking responsibility when things go wrong. When I found out about Alleged abuse at the girl’s school she opened in AfricaI apologized and asked for forgiveness from the parents of the abused children.

Not only was Oprah held responsible, but the school’s principal, Tiny Virginia Makobo, was also accused of attempting to kiss and fondle girls at the school. Oprah supported the young women throughout the experiment her former employee.

In the end, the woman was acquitted of the crimes and Oprah released a statement saying, “I will forever be proud of the nine girls who testified with courage and conviction to be heard.”

After the former employee was acquitted, the school’s former principal, Nomphio Mazamani, filed a defamation lawsuit against Winfrey alleging that she failed to take action against Makobo. This case was later settled out of court.

5. Be prepared to share.

Oprah is known for remembering the names of her employees and taking a genuine interest in their lives. Share it a lot That when it comes to listening when people talk, she is top notch.

She loves knowing what is going on in the lives of the people who work for her and does what she can to help with their personal lives.

6. You cannot accept gifts from Oprah fans.

As with any influencer, fans will show up at Oprah’s studios with gifts or cards in hand, hoping to give it to her.

But Oprah has a strict policy against accepting gifts from the public. In the list of internal rules to viewShe makes it clear that accepting anything on her behalf is out of the question.

7. You need to be able to handle controversy.

Oprah is no stranger to scandal. The MeToo movement has exposed several women victims of famous producer Harvey Weinstein. Oprah accused of “hanging out” with the disgraced director, sparking a firestorm.

Despite her decision Not giving him a platform To defend himself against the indefensible, Oprah was wrongfully accused for aiding Weinstein in assaulting women. As an employee, you should be able to put up with a scandal here or there and remain loyal.

8. Be prepared to be part of the lawsuit.

When you’re a big public figure like Oprah, you can expect people to sue you for legitimate reasons or to get a cut of your collective wealth.

Oprah is no stranger to lawsuits. From trademark infringement to Battles over the notorious NDAsit was there Lots of legal issues to deal with. As an employee, it is entirely possible for you to be called to testify.

9. You have to think outside the box.

No doubt we’ve talked a lot about Oprah’s philanthropic efforts, but her giving mentality doesn’t end there. Oprah asks her employees to develop a holistic view of the world, while setting aside any biases they may have.

In 2013, it was Oprah Received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama. Part of the reason was her dedication to diversity and inclusion. It encourages its employees to engage and interact with people from different backgrounds.

10. You have to put your job before motherhood.

When Oprah launched the OWN Network, her first show was Season 25: Oprah Behind the Scenes. in that episodeShe asked the women who work with her to talk openly about their experiences.

A large portion of the women with children in the audience, from Oprah’s cast, spoke of the sacrifices they made for the success of the show.

They talked about the challenges they faced as working mothers, and one was quoted as saying, “I had to be OK with making sacrifices for the sake of work. I hope to inspire this passion in my children.”

Oprah thanked them for working the long hours and sacrificing their personal lives, but explained that it was necessary and par for the course. If you have kids, you’ll likely need a strong support system if Oprah decides to hire you.

