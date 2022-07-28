July 29, 2022

Did Ananya Panday just confirm that these celebrities are dating?

Roxanne Bacchus July 28, 2022 2 min read

Ananya Panday in a still image from the show’s promo. (Compliment: Youtube)

New Delhi:

Ananya Panday may not have won the basket this season from Coffee with Karan 7 But she definitely fought a tough battle to rent Co-starring Vijay Deverakonda during the Rapid Fire Tour. during the passage, year 2 student The star was asked to add some beans to the relationship status of a few celebrities. When asked about to rent Ananya, co-star Vijay Deverakunda said, “He’s in a hurry…he rushes to meet Mika Singh.” (Ananya’s answer was a vague hint to Rashmika Mandana, who was rumored to be dating Vijay). In response to Ananya’s answer, Vijay said, “Do you really think so?”

When asked about the status of the relationship year 2 student co-star Tiger Shroff, selfish “Disha knows him well,” he said. (Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumored to be dating.) When asked about Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya said, “It’s a pringle song.” Ananya summed up the state of Kiara Advani’s relationship with these words: “Hey raatans very lambian,” In reference to whistle Song Ratan LampianIn which Kiara and her celebrity boyfriend Siddharth Malhotra co-starred. Then she added jokingly: “Wake up, master.”

during the show, Vijay Deverakunda He said this, when asked if he is dating Rashmika Mandana, “We have done two movies together and she is a sweetheart. I am very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share her a lot through movies like a lot of highs and a lot of lows. Bonds are created. In movies, You are put in close proximity to you very quickly and therefore the bond develops faster.” When asked about his relationship status, star Arjun Reddy said, “I have a good relationship with my parents, director Puri.”

