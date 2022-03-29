Amy Schumer Confirms to Critics That Kirsten Dunst Was ‘In’ Oscars Seat-Stuffing Joke

Kirsten Dunst wasn’t upset that Amy Schumer thought she was a “seat filler” during the Oscars because she was “in” the whole gag.

After coming under some criticism on social media for apparently disrespecting Dunst by not knowing who she was during last night’s Oscars, Amy took to Instagram to assure fans that the whole thing was a “choreographer” comedy bit.

Dunst was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, From Her Chair Among the Audience During the Routine when Amy thought she was a seat filler and wanted to talk to her husband and fellow nominee, Jesse Plemons.

Just For Laughs! After Kirsten Dunst thought she was a seat filler at the Oscars on Sunday, Amy Schumer assured fans that the whole thing was “choreographer” and that the actress was “in” the joke.

Calm down! Schumer needed an air purifier for those who thought the sitcom—Kirsten kicked out of her chair—was the real deal.

‘I appreciate the love of Kirsten Dunst,’ Amy wrote on social media on Monday. ‘I love her too! It was a coordinating part that she was working on.

“I wouldn’t respect that queen like that,” she added.

Schumer, who co-hosted the telecast alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, came to the public after the knockout between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

She came to the audience to talk a little bit about the show and pointed to Dunst, saying; “Here’s a seat filler.”

“Can we get you up, honey, do you want to go to the bathroom, okay?” The sitcom continued and the actress was taken out of her chair and out of the camera frame.

Amy stepped back to speak to Jesse Plemons, Kirsten’s husband and fellow nominee on behalf of Dog Power.

“Jesse, I loved you in the power of a dog,” she gushed.

Deadpan Jess replied: You know, that was my wife.

“Are you married to a seat filler?” Schumer stared at the reply, with perfect comedic timing. “Oh, that’s weird.”

Everything was expertly done, people on social media really thought Amy thought the Bring it On actress was a seat filler.

In fact, footage from inside the Dolby Theater shows Kirsten standing slightly off camera near Amy and Jesse as she tries – and fails – to keep her face straight.

Dunst, 39, and Plemons, 33, who have been dating since they met in Fargo in 2016 and got engaged in 2017, earned their first Oscar nods for their work on The Power of the Dog.

Dunst was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for playing Rose Gordon and Plemons won Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role as George Burbank.

Dunst stepped out in a strapless red Christian Lacroix dress for her Oscar red carpet look. She wore Fred Leighton’s sparkling diamond earrings with her blonde pulled-back locks for the occasion.

The Plemons came out with a classic black on black tuxedo suit including a black coat, black shirt, black tie, black pants, and black shoes.

The Power of the Dog is adapted from Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name about a pair of ranching brothers in 1925 (Benedict Cumberbatch and Plemons).

Their lives are turned upside down when George Plemons suddenly marries Dunst Rose, and takes her son.