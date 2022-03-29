Lisa Minnelli, Lady Gaga deliver a heartwarming Oscar moment amidst the chaos

In the midst of a chaotic and briefly violent Academy Awards, one broadcast moment made waves on social media in a positive way.

That moment was a tender exchange between Lady Gaga and Lisa Minnelli, who appeared alongside the “House of Gucci” star as a surprise introduction to Best Picture.

“Do you see it? The audience loves you,” Gaga, 36, told Minnelli, 76, who followed his introduction to a standing ovation inside the Dolby Theatre.

When Minnelli seemed to be struggling with the papers she was holding her and muttering “I don’t understand,” Gaga gracefully helped her, saying “I got it” and took the musical theater icon from her hand.

“Good evening. You know how much I love working with legends,” Gaga began. “I am honored to present this evening’s final award with a true show business legend.”

The crowd applauded again for Minnelli, who was celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1972 movie “Cabaret,” for which she won an Oscar for Best Actress.

Appearing in a wheelchair, Minnelli proceeded to field the year’s best photo nominees. As she started to falter at her words, Gaga picked up the cue smoothly and helped her along.

At the end of the show, the pop singer knelt beside Minnelli and said softly, “I got you.” “I know,” Minnelli whispered again.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to the beautiful moment between two music legends.

“Lady Gaga tells Lisa Minnelli ‘She got you’ on stage at the Oscars in an industry and society that rarely cares about older women. My heart needs it,” she wrote. Tweet embed on Twitter. “I wish someone was there to say ‘I got you’ too.”

user Tweet embed He said the moment that showed Lady Gaga could be an excellent choice for hosting the Academy Awards next year.

“I honestly think Lady Gaga should host the Oscars next year,” she tweeted. “It’s clear from her interactions with Lisa Minnelli (and others over the years) that she respects legacy a lot, which the Academy Awards need most, and she clearly knows how to work a crowd. Lock it up now!”

Twitter users also noted how the beautiful moment stood out from the rest of the Oscars. Earlier in the night, viewers witnessed a shocking exchange, when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face and shouted obscenities after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.

The other night, Lady Gaga whispered ‘I got you’ and Lisa Minnelli saying ‘I know’ would be the story that stuck with people,’ @yishai20.

“The class, kindness and glow that #respect Lady Gaga showed towards Lisa Minnelli made up so much for this wonderful evening, and I promise I will have a nice place for Gaga for the rest of my life,” he wrote. Tweet embed.

