Jack Hanna’s family provides an update on his condition

Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Zoo has created ways to send messages of love and support to veteran director Jack Hannah and his family as he continues his own fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Hanna has been a regular on TV talk shows featuring animals and promoting the zoo for years. He withdrew from public life in 2021 after his family revealed his diagnosis. He retired as Director of the Zoo in 1992 and as Director Emeritus in 2020.

Since then, he has not been seen in public under the care of his wife, Susie. They have two daughters, Katalin and Suzanne.

“While Daddy/Jack is still moved, his mind is failing him, the light in his eyes is dimmed, and we miss who he was every moment of the day,” read a note posted to Hanna’s social media pages on Wednesday. “We have been so grateful for your kind messages, words of support, and the privacy you’ve given our family over the past two years or more.”

Columbus Zoo President and CEO Tom Schmid said notes of encouragement for Hanna and his family can be delivered to a green mailbox in the guest relations office. It can also be emailed to [email protected]. Schmid’s comments came after Hanna and his family agreed to a media profile.

“We are grateful to Hanna’s family for sharing such a personal update about Jack’s own battle with Alzheimer’s,” Schmid wrote on social media. “Their decision to speak out about Jack’s health challenges brings awareness to this disease that affects more than six million Americans of all ages. We support Jack, Susie, and the Hanna family. Jack is and always will be an integral part of Columbus Zoo and the history and legacy of the Wilds.”

Hannah, 76, was born in Tennessee and came to Ohio in 1965 to study at Muskingum University. He met Susie there, and they married in 1968. Hanna joined the Columbus Zoo in 1978, overseeing decades of expansion and publicity.

His withdrawal from public life came at a difficult time for the zoo. Two CEOs stepped up Down to allow relatives to live in homes owned or controlled by the zoo. found achieve it Over $630,000 wrongly wasted. Some of the animals Hanna brought to his television appearances were, said a documentary It is not taken care of properly at other times. Zoo at last He lost his credit With the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Schmid Appointed October 2021and AZA accreditation has it It has since been restored.

Hanna’s family said they would continue to live separately.