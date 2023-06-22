‘Black Panther 2’ star Tenoch Huerta exits Netflix movie ‘Fiesta En La Madriguera’ after sexual assault allegations Deadline

Nina Westervelt / Getty Images

Tenoch Huerta has announced that he will be directing the Netflix movie Fiesta Inn La Madriguera After allegations of sexual assault.

“Given the impact of the recent false statements of María Elena Rios and the damage it has caused, I have no choice but to withdraw from participating in the film Fiesta Inn La MadrigueraHuerta said in a statement obtained Delivery time.

He continued, “I do so with great sadness, but I cannot allow her actions to harm not only me, but the work of the dozens of talented, hard-working people who are involved in the project. My focus now is simple: continue the process of restoring my reputation.”

was the movie It was announced by Streamer less than a month ago With filming reportedly set to begin on June 15th. Manolo Caro is attached to direct the film, with a screenplay by Academy Award winner Nicholas Giacoboni.

Ríos Huerta was accused of sexual assault, including undercover, which he did Black Panther: Wakanda Forever The star denied.

The actor admitted in a statement earlier this week that he and Rios were in a relationship but that “it was a completely consensual relationship at all times,” saying, “It was a loving, warm, and supportive relationship for one another. However, after it ended, Elena began to twist Our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.”

Huerta further said that he had “engaged a legal team to initiate appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great harm and prejudice.”

Huerta is linked to star in the upcoming Netflix series elegido (the chosen) opposite Dianna Agron and Bobby Luhnow which was screened at the Tudum World Fan Festival and is set for release in August.