Didi: The buyer of the mysterious Revolution Network has been revealed

Diddy has sold his shares in Revolt TV, and now the network's mystery buyer has been revealed.

according to Page six, Al-Jawhar Magazine Owner — and founder of Shea Moisture Products — Richelieu Dennis has purchased shares from the embattled Bad Boy mogul as of Thursday (March 28).

Details of the sale have not yet been announced, and Dennis will reportedly make the official announcement in the coming weeks.

A source close to the situation told the outlet: “The deal has already been completed, and they are preparing to announce it in the coming days.” “But of course, now with the raid happening and everything else, it's going to look like he's buying after the fact.”

The source continued: “It was important [to] Sean got an African-American buyer because he wanted to preserve the legacy of owning a black-owned business. “He started it that way and he wants to continue that way.”

Earlier this week, TMZ It was reported that Diddy's stake in the company was purchased by someone “completely new,” meaning the embattled Bad Boy mogul has no further ties to the company he founded in 2013.

HipHopDX I have reached out to Didi's representatives for comment on this matter.

A year ago, Revolt made headlines when Ma$e attacked his close friend and collaborator Cam'ron after he hinted at getting into business with Diddy.

The Dipset rapper and the Bad Boy mogul spent time together in Miami, and both shared a photo of their seemingly good rendezvous on Instagram, which showed them laughing in front of a Bentley.

However, this was long before the three sexual assault lawsuits that were filed against the Bad Boy boss — one of which has since been settled, from his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

As a result, in November 2023, TMZ It was reported that Diddy has temporarily stepped down as president of Revolt.