Courteney Cox in talks for Scream 7

Courteney Cox may be returning to the Scream franchise, sources say diverse She is in talks to reprise the role of Gale Weathers in the seventh film in the slasher franchise, which will be directed by “Scream” creator and writer Kevin Williamson.

This news comes about two weeks after Neve Campbell announced her return to play Sidney Prescott after the actor missed “Scream 6” due to a salary dispute.

“Sidney Prescott is back!!!!” Campbell posted on Instagram on March 12. My appreciation for these films and what they mean to me, has never waned. I'm very happy and proud to say that I was asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sydney back to the screen and I couldn't be more thrilled.

“It's been almost 30 years since my first screenplay, Scream, was directed by legendary director Wes Craven,” Williamson wrote on Instagram. “I never expected what it would become. Or that I would be directing the seventh installment in the series. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement, and “I can't wait to take this journey with Neve and the entire 'Scream' family as we bring back Sidney Prescott in the next chapter of the 'Scream' franchise. Thank you to all 'Scream' fans. You are the gift that keeps on giving.”

The seventh installment of the franchise collapsed last year when Spyglass fired star Melissa Barrera over posts related to the war between Israel and Hamas that the company deemed anti-Semitic, and Jenna Ortega dropped out due to an apparent scheduling conflict.

Mason Gooding, who played Chad Mix Martin in the last two Scream films, predicted earlier this month that Scream 7 would find its way. “If I can make money, I guarantee you they will,” he said. diverse At the Vanity Fair and Instagram pre-Oscars party in early March.

He continued: “It's all about keeping up with what seems to be the best film for the fans. … If people want it, they will certainly do everything they can to make it happen.”

Additional reporting by Brent Lange.