13-year-old child killed, suspect arrested

A man wielding a sword crashed a house into a van before rushing towards two agents in northeast London, killing one person and injuring several others, according to a witness cited by the British press.

Two police officers were attacked in Hainault, east London, on Tuesday. Pictures circulating on social media show a man with a short beard, wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and holding a large blade.“sword”Rushing towards the two agents.

In a press release, the police noted that they had been called “Just before 7am.” A vehicle has been reported to have crashed into a house in Thurlow Gardens in this part of London on Tuesday morning. Statements are also included “Stabbed People”. Police have arrested a 36-year-old suspect. According to evidence collected at the site, the man in police custody also assaulted passers-by “Two Police Officers”.

The London Ambulance Service made it clear on X (formerly Twitter). “I took care of five people” was taken to the hospital. “We are awaiting information on the condition of the injured.”The police also mentioned that this attack “Doesn't appear to be linked to terrorism”.

A 13-year-old child died, police sources said. “It is with great sadness that I can confirm that one of the injured in the attack, a 13-year-old boy, has died.”Police Chief Stuart Bell announced in a statement to reporters.

Quoted telegram , A witness claims to have seen a man “Run with a Samurai Sword” WHO “He crashed his van into a house and stabbed four people”.

On social networks, unverified videos are circulating, where we see a person holding a large blade and running through a household garden. Hainault Metro Station “Neighborhood closed due to police investigation”Published in X by London Transport Corporation.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said “Totally Destroyed” With this attack. “The area has been secured (…) and additional reassurance patrols will be carried out in the area” said the councillor.

Knife and sword attacks are on the rise in the United Kingdom and are widely publicised. According to official figures, they rose by 7% last year to almost 50,000 in England and Wales. In London, they rose by 20% with 14,577 attacks recorded, more or less returning to their pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels.