According to the regional governor, nearly “20,000 Russian soldiers” are stationed north of Kharkiv

Essentials from April 30th from 9 PM onwards.

In Russia, one person was killed in a bomb blast in the Kursk region, the governor said

“Kosino village in Rylski district again shelled by Ukrainians”On Tuesday, the governor of the Russian Kursk province, Roman Starovoit, announced. telegram. “Two local residents were injured. One died on the spot and the other was rushed to hospital.He mentions.

Washington is calling on its allies to provide patriotism to Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday encouraged countries with patriotic organizations to donate to Ukraine, which is hoping for more air defense weapons from Russia.

Donald Trump says Europe must increase its aid to Ukraine to catch up with the US

“I won't give up until Europe starts balancing [le compte de l’aide à l’Ukraine] »Donald Trump explains in an interview with the magazine Time. “If Europe isn't going to pay, why should we? They care more. There's an ocean in between [l’Europe et] We are. There is nothing between Ukraine and European countries. »

UN inspectors confirm Russia's use of North Korean missiles

United Nations sanctions monitors told a Security Council panel that debris found at the site of an explosion in the city of Kharkiv on January 2 came from North Korea's Hwasong-11 ballistic missile, the news agency reported. Reuters.

Finnair suspends flights to Estonia's Dart, Russia blames for GPS jamming

This GPS interference is the result“Completely Premeditated Actions” A part of Moscow and a “Hybrid Attack” Russian, Estonian Foreign Minister Markus Sagna said on Monday. See also The Israeli military said 14 Israeli hostages and 3 foreigners were handed over to the Red Cross on Sunday.

Ukraine has no plans to forcibly return military-age men

Authorities recently adopted a law on demobilization aimed at stiffening penalties for repeat offenders. Ukraine does not plan to forcibly return military-age men from the European Union (EU), Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and Euroatlantic Olga Stepanishina said in an interview. Deutsche Welle.

Poland “will not protect Ukrainian rebels”, but is waiting for the opinion of Kyiv and the EU

Poland will not protect Ukrainians of military age on its territory, but is still awaiting decisions from Kyiv and Brussels on the matter, Polish officials said on Tuesday.

Russia says it shot down ATACMS missiles launched by Ukraine

In his situation, the Russian Ministry of Defense On Tuesday, Russian anti-aircraft defenses claimed to have destroyed six ATACMS missiles “In the last twenty-four hours”, without specifying where it would have taken place. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday that he could not confirm whether any of the missiles had been shot down.

Russian attacks on Kharkiv: One dead and nine wounded

Ukrainian National Railway Company, UkrzaliznytsiaHe explained that “This is a new targeted attack against civil railway infrastructure by the enemy”. Russia has recently stepped up attacks on Ukraine's railways, which are vital for trade, public transport and military supplies.

Berlin announces new aid package for Ukraine

Germany provided a A new batch of military aid Intended for Ukraine, including ammunition for Cheetah 2 tanks, ten infantry fighting vehicles and a Skynex air defense system.

Paris has ordered arms manufacturers to prioritize Aster anti-aircraft missiles