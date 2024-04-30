Four police officers were killed in the Charlotte shooting

Several police officers died this Monday, April 29, in North Carolina, in the southeastern United States, while trying to arrest a wanted criminal for illegal possession of a weapon.

Four people died and four others were injured this Monday, April 29, in Charlotte, southeast of the United States, local authorities announced. A North Carolina city police chief says officers were about to arrest a wanted man at his home when they were shot multiple times.

“Today we lost heroes trying to keep our community safe,” Johnny Jennings said at a news conference.

President Joe Biden expressed his condolences and support.

An “Absolutely Sad Day”

Police were greeted with gunfire when they intervened on a warrant targeting a man who had already been charged and was later wanted for illegal possession of a firearm.

Law enforcement officers returned fire and shot and killed the suspect before facing more gunfire from inside the home.

A 17-year-old boy and a woman were arrested, said Johnny Jennings, calling it an “absolutely sad day for the city of Charlotte and the police profession.”