Four police officers were killed in the Charlotte shooting

Several police officers died this Monday, April 29, in North Carolina, in the southeastern United States, while trying to arrest a wanted criminal for illegal possession of a weapon.
“Today we lost heroes trying to keep our community safe,” Johnny Jennings said at a news conference.
President Joe Biden expressed his condolences and support.
An “Absolutely Sad Day”
Police were greeted with gunfire when they intervened on a warrant targeting a man who had already been charged and was later wanted for illegal possession of a firearm.
Law enforcement officers returned fire and shot and killed the suspect before facing more gunfire from inside the home.
A 17-year-old boy and a woman were arrested, said Johnny Jennings, calling it an “absolutely sad day for the city of Charlotte and the police profession.”
