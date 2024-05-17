May 17, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Stocks are treading water with the Dow Jones poised to make another bid for 40,000

Stocks are treading water with the Dow Jones poised to make another bid for 40,000

Cheryl Riley May 17, 2024 3 min read

US stocks regrouped on Friday as Wall Street prepared for another attempt to reach bullish milestones with investors hesitant about the prospect of an interest rate cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) held steady after touching the key 40,000 level for the first time during Thursday’s trading. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.1% while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 0.1% as well, with all metrics on track for weekly gains.

Stocks rose sharply following comments from Federal Reserve officials who warned that interest rates are likely to remain at historic highs for a while. This dampened enthusiasm for the prospect of interest rate cuts in September, which had been lifted by encouraging inflation data.

Read more: How does the labor market affect inflation?

Friday’s light economic and corporate docket leaves just a few jumping-off points for the Dow Jones to make another attempt at crossing the major juncture, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have new records within reach.

This highlights the appearance of the Fed’s Mary Daly and Christopher Waller on Friday. The market will listen for any deviation from their colleagues’ message that the Fed will watch the data and wait for clear signs of slowing inflation before making any move.

In individual moves, Reddit (RDDT) shares jumped 15% after the open, not far from their highest close of $65.11 in March. The social media platform has signed a partnership with OpenAI which will see ChatGPT integrate content from its forums.

Meanwhile, GameStop (GME) shares fell more than 20% after the gaming retailer said it expects first-quarter sales to decline as shoppers turn to online outlets. Shares in meme stocks soared at the start of the week in an echo of 2021’s madness, but the rise has turned into a decline in recent days.

See also  OPEC + meets to discuss production quotas and a new cut: sources

He lives2 updates

  • Stocks were little changed with the Dow Jones hitting 40,000

    The major indexes did not move much at the open on Friday, as Wall Street was bracing for the Dow to make another attempt to surpass the key milestone of 40,000.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) held steady after touching the level for the first time during Thursday’s trading. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.1% while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 0.1% as well, with all metrics on track for a positive ending to the week.

  • Reddit pops up on pre-market for OpenAI deal

    Reddit (RDDT) is up 14% ahead of its market launch under a new deal with OpenAI where OpenAI will have access to Reddit data to help build its models.

    This deal should come as no surprise to Reddit investors, as the company recently struck a similar deal with Alphabet (GOOGL). There will likely be more deals like this as part of the platform’s reinvention, Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman told me last week.

    Look for a new UI later this year.

    Watch the full below.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

China’s economic recovery is mixed, with factory production jumping and retail sales lagging

May 17, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Dow Jones hits 40,000 points for the first time

May 17, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Walmart shares surged after earnings beat, and market cap surpassed $500 billion

May 16, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Inside the Cannes Film Festival Gala for Mad Max Film “Furiosa”

May 17, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The man who was killed on a shuttle bus outside Valhalla was a PGA salesman

May 17, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

A global outage hit the iPhone iMessage last night

May 17, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Rouen, France: Police shot and killed an armed attacker who set fire to a synagogue

May 17, 2024 Frank Tomlinson