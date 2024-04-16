In the US, the House of Representatives will vote on separate aid packages for Ukraine and Israel.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, Republican, on April 15, 2024 in Washington. Anna Rose Leyden / AFP

After months of deadlock between the Biden administration and its Republican opponents, the House of Representatives will vote this week on separate aid packages for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan and other allies, House Republican Speaker Mike Johnson announced Monday.

An envelope of $60 billion (56 million euros) for Kyiv, requested by the Democratic president, has been blocked in Congress for months, as has another, this time $14 billion for Israel. “We will consider separate legislative proposals this week.” including those who permit “Funding Our Israeli Partner” And “Support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression”Mike Johnson said In social network.

Other legislative proposals are intended “Strengthen our Allies in the Indo-Pacific Region” – including Taiwan – and “Take additional steps to counter our adversaries and strengthen our national security”he added.

Also Read | Live, War in Ukraine: Situation Update Add to your selections

Passage of these bills is far from guaranteed, however, as the Speaker has only a small hold on his troops, a significant portion of whom oppose any aid to Ukraine. Even if some Democrats refuse to send arms to Israel, complex bipartisan alliances must be forged. Mr. To appease his radical faction, Johnson is considering part of the aid package as repayable loans and another part financed by selling frozen Russian sovereignty. assets.

Deep bitterness on cue

Released following a meeting of Republican elected officials at the Capitol, the announcement comes two days after Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel. The Islamic Republic launched hundreds of missiles and drones at the Jewish state from Saturday into Sunday night.R Israel blamed it on April against its embassy in Damascus.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers Joe Biden is trying to convince Americans of the need for American leadership in Ukraine and the Middle East Add to your selections

In this context, Western military support that helped Israel intercept almost all of Iran's explosive missiles and drones has raised deep resentment in Kyiv. “By defending Israel, the free world has demonstrated that such unity is not only possible, but 100% effective.”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted on Monday evening. “The same is possible to protect Ukraine”he said.

Earlier in the day, he urged Kyiv supporters not to “Turn a blind eye to Russian missiles and drones” Targeting Ukraine. The US has not sent significant aid to Kiev since December 2023, as primary military support for Israel and Ukraine has been blocked by Republicans in Congress.

A $60 billion package of military and economic aid to Ukraine was sure to pass the Senate in February with a Democratic majority. But Republicans in the House of Representatives are refusing to scrutinize the text because of another dispute over the question of immigration.

Mike Johnson under threat of expulsion

The issue has become a showdown between Joe Biden and his Republican rival, Donald Trump, just months before the presidential election — which will be held on Nov. 5. Recently, Mike Johnson declined to comment on the future of aid to Ukraine, insisting that negotiations are still ongoing.

In the process, Donald Trump reiterated his support for the speaker, who is under threat of censure measures from the most extreme fringes of the “Grand Old Party” (GOP). During a meeting in Miami, the two discussed Ukraine in particular, with the former president saying he favored loans over direct aid.

Responding to Mike Johnson's announcement, Marjorie Taylor Green, one of Donald Trump's closest allies in Congress, was quick to say. “Strongly against the current plan”. “This is a new misdirection from the speaker”, lashed out at the elected official after a meeting at the Capitol — in what appeared to be an impeachment procedure. The interests of the conservatives Mr. The GOP's most radical representative accuses Johnson of not defending enough and wants to oust him from his seat for this reason.

The world with AFP

Reuse this content