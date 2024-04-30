Pixel 8a US price leak: yes or no?

Turkish lire; Dr US pricing for the Pixel 8a has leaked, along with marketing renders.

The Pixel 8a will reportedly cost $499 for the 128GB storage variant and $559 for the 256GB storage variant.

The Pixel 8a has been revealed through leaked renders and leaked ads, and it was only a matter of time until we learned more important information about the phone. The time has come, as a new report has shared the Pixel 8a pricing in the US, and we're surprised.

According to a report from Smart Breaks, the Pixel 8a will cost $499 in the US for the 128GB storage variant and $559 for the 256GB storage variant. This price is the same as the Pixel 7a's launch price of $499 for the 128GB variant, although the phone has often been available at lower prices through sales and discounts.

Google Pixel 8a US price leak: Hot or not? 97 votes hot! $499 is a great price for the Pixel 8a! 61 % no. The Pixel 8a is very expensive for what it offers. 39 %

If Google keeps the same price for the Pixel 8a, it will make it a worthwhile upgrade over the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 8a is said to feature a better display, newer Tensor G3 SoC, and a slightly larger battery than the Pixel 7a while launching at the same price. This alleged price is still a leak, so take it with a grain of salt; But if true, it would set Google up with another great budget phone. See also M2 MacBook Air reportedly among the most likely WWDC device announcements, and unlikely to be an AR/VR headset

This leak also highlights a new piece of information about the Pixel 8a: it will be available in a 256GB storage option alongside a 128GB variant. Previous Pixel A devices, including the Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a, were only available in a 128GB version. This will be a good move from Google to attract users who find 128GB storage space too little for their needs in 2024.

The report also includes many marketing images for the Pixel 8a phone. We've already seen the Pixel 8a leak extensively, and these images provide further confirmation of what we can expect from Google in the coming weeks.

One of the images shows the Circle to Search feature, which makes it special on the Pixel 8a. This isn't surprising, given Google's constant focus on making searching easier on your phone.

Do you like the Pixel 8a yet? Let us know in the comments below!

