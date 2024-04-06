Country music star Colt Ford suffered a heart attack in Arizona

entertainment

Country music star Colt Ford suffered a heart attack after performing in Arizona on Thursday night.

Ford, 53, had just finished his set at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row — a restaurant and nightclub named after the famous singer — in Gilbert, Arizona, when he suffered a medical emergency. According to what was reported by Channel 12 News.

The “Workin' on” singer was taken to Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa where he is in the intensive care unit.

The outlet added that Ford was listed in stable but critical condition.

The Post has reached out to his representatives for comment.

Ford, whose real name is Jason Farris Brown, is prominent in the country rap scene and has appeared on numerous songs with other country music stars.

He, along with Brantley Gilbert, co-wrote the song “Dirt Road Anthem,” which the duo originally recorded before Jason Aldean made the song popular on his 2010 album “My Kinda Party.”

Ford has also collaborated with numerous stars including Jake Owen, Chase Rice, Walker Hayes, Toby Keith, Lady A, and Willie Nelson.

In 2022, Ford was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, a chronic neuromuscular autoimmune disease that causes weakness in voluntary muscles.

The singer previously said that the disease affected his eyes more than his throat or face.

“It didn't really affect my throat, but it did affect my eye. I had no control over my right eye,” Colt said. Taste of the country in 2023. “It's really messing with your vision. I can see perfectly out of both eyes, but then I'll look together and see the three of you and you'll melt together like a lava lamp.”

A year ago he announced that he had been diagnosed with eye cancer but was spared the need for full chemotherapy because it was caught early.

“The doctor told me that I would have to undergo full chemotherapy within a week to 10 days.” He told people on time.

The newspaper reported that he underwent surgery after the diagnosis and returned to the stage days later.

The Georgia native was originally a professional golfer on the National Tour before finding a passion for country music and hip-hop.

In 2011, Ford was nominated for an ACM Award for Vocal Event of the Year for “Cold Beer” with Jimmie Johnson.

Ford recently released a single with DJ Cliffy D and Jesslee called “Beers Back.”

He was scheduled to perform at two other venues in Nevada and Arizona over the weekend before being hospitalized.

