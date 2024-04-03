A new film is in the works from Drew Goddard

Drew Goddard

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Warner Bros. is back the MatrixThis time, Drew Goddard is leading the charge.

Goddard, the fan-favorite writer-director whose credits include The Martian, The Cabin in the Woods And world war z, He has been tapped to write and direct a new film Matrix feature for the studio, Warners announced Wednesday.

This will be the first Matrix The film will not directly include creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski, although Lana Wachowski will serve as an executive producer on the new installment.

Plot details for Nebuchadnezzar are being kept under wraps, though the studio said Goddard approached the company with a new idea to expand the franchise.

“Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all thought would be a great way to continue the Matrix universe, by honoring what Lana and Lilly started over 25 years ago and bringing a unique perspective based on his own love of filmmaking,” said Jesse Ehrman, president of production at Warner Bros. Bros. Motion Pictures, in a statement: “The series and the characters.” “The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled that Drew is making his new movie Matrix “, adding his vision to the list of motion pictures the Wachowskis have spent a quarter century building here at the studio.”

Released just over 25 years ago, Matrix It captured audiences' imaginations with a mind-bending story, stunning special effects, and a standout performance from Keanu Reeves. Co-written and directed by the Wachowskis, the film revealed how our world was a simulation of reality where humans are actually being used as batteries for intelligent machines and how a Christ-like character named Neo was chosen to lead the rebellion. Introducing “bullet time” as a special effect concept, the film received Academy Awards for Best Visual Effect, Best Editing, Best Sound, and Best Sound Editing. The film, which grossed $467 million worldwide at the time, became a touchstone of popular culture for years afterward, and made Reeves a $20 million player.

Reload the array And Matrix Revolutions It was released back in 2003 to mixed reviews and an uneven box office. Reloading It grossed $741 million, reflecting intense interest in the franchise, while Revolutions It grossed $427 million, demonstrating the growing disillusionment audiences felt with visual effects being prioritized over story.

Still, Matrix Pop culture looms large and Lana Wachowski returns to the franchise in 2021 with Resurrection of the Matrix. However, this looked like the end of the line for Neo as the film only grossed $159 million worldwide amid a daily and historic streaming release and pandemic challenges in theaters.

Clearly, the studio had other plans.

Goddard has the type credibility to handle something like Matrix. He began his writing career in the 1990s series Buffy the Vampire Slayer And I worked in shows Angel, alias And Lost. He created the Marvel show on Netflix recklessand was an executive producer of the popular drama The good placewhich dealt with fantasy-like worlds that may or may not be heaven and hell and featured an architectural character.

On the feature side, UTA's Goddard wrote the monster movie Cloverfield As well as mixing the horror genre Hut in the forest, in which he also made his directorial debut. It received an Academy Award nomination for its writing The Martianthe hit space drama directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon.

“It is not an exaggeration to say Matrix “The movies changed cinema and my life,” Goddard said in a statement. “Lana and Lily's incredible artwork inspires me daily, and I'm so grateful for the opportunity to tell stories in their world.”