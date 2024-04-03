Who made it to the top 24 contestants?

Thus, the season 22 finale of “American Idol” has come down to the top 24 singers.

On Monday night's episode, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie heard 56 contestants give it their all during the “Showstoppers” round.

After watching a marathon of performances, the judges eliminated more than half of the remaining “Idol” nominees in a much more personal setting than Sunday night, when the judges cruelly eliminated more than 80 people from the pool of 143 contestants.

Richie, Brian and Perry quickly put some of the contestants out of their misery, telling them that they would progress without much slowing down. However, the trio claimed that they needed equalizer breakers for some of the musicians. KP Richins, Alyssa Rago, Ziggy and Mackenzie Soule were among those who sang for their lives.

Roman Collins — who gave the Beatles' “Come Together” a gospel twist — advancing to the next round was seemingly one of the episode's biggest no-brainers.

“For me, that was the best performance of the night,” Perry told the 24-year-old car cleaner from Long Beach, California.

KP Richins and Alyssa Rago sing Lady Gaga's song “Shallow.”

After KB took to the stage with Lynyrd Skynyrd's “Simple Man” and Alyssa put her own spin on the Gloria Gaynor classic “I Will Survive,” the judges were upset. So they were called into the judgment room together.

“We argued about you,” Perry said, and the only solution was to sing.

The women chose to train their vocal cords to the song “Shallow” by Lady Gaga. Although both Alyssa and KB had impressive but imperfect performances, KB's version came with more depth and gravitas. Alyssa had tears flowing during KB's performance and explained, “I'm just crying because it means a lot to me.”

KB eventually emerged victorious, and Alyssa took the news like a champion.

“I thought it was a fair match and they thought she had a lot of potential to do it, and I completely agree with her. She totally deserves it,” Alyssa said.

“I sang for my life, I seriously gave it everything I had,” KB said through tears.

Who are the Top 24 of Season 22 of “American Idol”?

Here's who made it to the next round at Aulani Resort & Spa, a Disney resort, on Oahu, Hawaii:

Dad Carter

Triston Harper

Odell Bunton Jr

Hailey Mia

Jennifer Jefferies

Jordan Anthony

Nya

Blake Browell

KB

Jack Blocker

Roman Collins

Mia Matthews

McKenna Breinholt

Amy Russell

Will Mosley

I come to Hafeez

Sam “Kaiko” Kelly Cohen

Kennedy Reed

Ellie Marie Francom

KBlocks

Jenna Elise

Julia Gagnon

Mackenzie Saul

Quintavious Johnson

Who was eliminated during 'American Idol's 'Showstoppers Week'?

Only a few finalists were highlighted in Episode 7. Here are the ones we said goodbye to: