Hunter Schafer says she doesn't lean into the fact that she's transgender

Hunter Schafer She wants people to stop harping on the fact that she's trans – in fact, she doesn't play transgender roles anymore… even though she became famous through one.

tells the “Euphoria” star. GQ She takes deliberate steps to shift public attention away from her trans identity…saying that she avoids mentioning the word “trans” in interviews and even refuses to take on any other trans roles in the film/TV work she does.

Hunter says that if she mentions the word transgender — or even broaches the topic in interviews — it suddenly becomes the topic of conversation… not to mention the headlines afterwards.

HS explains… “It took a while to learn that, and it also took a while to learn that I didn't want to be [reduced to] That, and I find it ultimately insulting to me and what I want to do. Especially after high school, I got tired of talking about it.”

“I've worked so hard to get where I am now, and get through these really tough points in my transition, and now I just want to be a girl and finally move on,” she continues.

Hunter says she realizes she's one of the most famous trans people — and with that comes great responsibility.

She says she feels guilty sometimes because she's no longer a community spokesperson, but she believes she can do more good by not talking about it…and continuing with her work, without making that the center of her identity.

As we all know, she made her big name by playing the role of Jules Vaughn in Euphoria, a transgender role. However, now it seems like she's trying to stay away from that…and just play with the girls.