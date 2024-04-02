Jay Leno's wife “sometimes doesn't know her husband” after he was diagnosed with dementia, court documents say

A court-appointed attorney has recommended approval of Jay Leno's petition to serve as conservator of his wife's estate, according to a document filed with the California Supreme Court on Thursday.

The lawyer who spoke with her and her doctor said that Mavis Leno, 77, suffers from advanced dementia and “sometimes does not know her husband, Jay, or her date of birth.” She also “experiences a lot of confusion” and “will think about her parents who died.”

The former “The Tonight Show” host and his wife “have a long-standing, loving and supportive relationship” and that she appears happy in the home they share together, the attorney said, adding that Leno's plea is necessary for both of them. protection.

“The purpose of executing the alternative estate planning provision is to prepare an estate plan, and if something were to happen to Mr. Leno, a petition for conservatorship of the person would be filed immediately in accordance with the plans that would be made under the estate planning conservator for the person to be appointed immediately,” the attorney wrote in a document. The court.

Recommended

The attorney says Mavis Leno agrees to have her husband be conservator of her estate because he is “her protector and she trusts him,” according to the document.

The couple has been together for more than 43 years, and throughout that time, Leno has always handled their financial affairs, according to a guardianship petition filed in January. They don't have any children.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for April 9.