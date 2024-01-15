January 15, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement is not in progress at the moment

Roxanne Bacchus January 15, 2024 2 min read

Exclusive

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

No involvement in the business, at the moment

1/15/2024 at 1:00 AM PT

People should really rein in all the engagement talks between them Taylor Swift And Travis Kelsey …'Because we've been told that the proposal won't be coming in the near future either.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ… There's absolutely nothing in the works between Taylor and Travis right now — despite some reports suggesting they're racing to the altar. Conversely, we're told that TK won't be taking a knee anytime soon.

There were rumblings this week that people in Taylor's camp were linking T-Swift and Trav with an early summer engagement, but we're told that's not the case. In fact, our sources tell us that some people in this matter don't think it will come to this.

We're told that some members of their inner circle believe Taylor and Travis are still on the case Honeymoon phaseof sorts — and they say it's too early to tell if they'll progress beyond the dating stage.

Hear that…that's the sound of Swiftie's bubbles bursting, and the protective silence of wedding bells.

Our sources also indicate that they are about to enter a very difficult phase in their relationship – as Taylor continues her international tour starting in February, which will see her abroad for several months.

Of course, once his NFL season is over, Travis could join her on occasion — but the people in their orbit say let's see how they handle the really long distance before jumping into engagement talk.

Neither Taylor nor Travis have been engaged before, and it looks like that won't be changing anytime soon.



