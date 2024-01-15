Ryan Gosling has a meme-worthy reaction to his 'I'm Just Ken' award win.

No matter what they do, they won't finish second.





Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt won Best Original Song at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards for their film Barbie “I'm Just Kane” anthem.





When Bella Ramsay and Anthony Ramos announced “Power Ballad” as the winner, Ryan Gosling gave Kane a very deadpan, very meme-worthy look before standing up and shaking his head to applaud Ronson Wyatt's win for the song he sang.









Ronson was quick to acknowledge Kane's actor's role in the win. “Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as it is ours,” Ronson said. “You made the audience fall in love with this song with your unparalleled performance, so thank you.”





He went on to thank the film's co-writer Noah Baumbach and star Margot Robbie, as well as, of course, director and co-writer Greta Gerwig. “The fact that you dedicated 11 minutes to this prog rock, power ballad, dreamy ballet, pageantry so the boys could cry and hold their hands a little too, we are forever indebted to you for that,” Ronson said.





Mark Ronson.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics' Choice



Just like at the Golden Globe Awards, Barbie It received three of the six nominations for Best Song, two of which went to songs co-written by Ronson. At the Golden Globes, Barbie I got a win too, but for Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's “What Are You Made For?”





Other Critics' Choice Award nominees include Jack Black's “Peaches.” Super Mario Bros movie“Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz RustinAnd the song “This Wish”, written by Julia Michaels and produced by Disney he wishes.





For its part, awards or not, “I'm Just Ken” has taken on a life of its own, with Ronson, Wyatt and Gosling releasing alternative, Pete Davidson-focused versions. SNL Parodies, notable covers and the original version charted on the Hot 100.





Despite the song's success, Ken will continue to be Ken, because it's Barbie's world.





