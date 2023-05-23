Nick Jonas is reflected in the 2016 Kelsea Ballerini ACM Performance – Rolling Stone

Rick Diamond/ACM2016/Getty Images for DCP

Nick Jonas reflects on one of the “worst moments” of his career. JoBro appeared alongside his brothers in Dax Shepard’s Armchair expert podcast and spoke about his “tragic” guitar solo with Kelsea Ballerini during the 2016 ACM Awards which he said made him go to therapy.

“Then there was another time during a really tragic disaster of a guitar solo that happened on live TV,” Nick said on the podcast. “In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was. But it traveled more than I wished it had, and it got me going into therapy.”

Jonas appeared on stage first to perform a solo guitar introduction before a duet with Ballerini for her single “Peter Pan”, and ended up playing the wrong notes. (There is a poor quality recording of Moment on YouTube.)

On the podcast, Jonas recalled working out with her “a million times.”

“I feel really confident about it,” he said, “and I don’t even really think about it as if it’s something that’s going to be a problem.” “It started, it was fine, and as I was walking toward it I went completely blank and hit the wrong note and basically passed out and just registered that it was a mistake and I couldn’t stop.”

Jonas added that to this day he still “can’t figure out exactly what happened.”

“I was transferred to a car and rushed to a plane right after,” Jonas said. “I looked at my manager and said, ‘I think that was bad. “I was in shock. It was a really painful moment that shaped the pressure I put on myself to be perfect and always be.”

At that time, A.J Rolling Stone The awards show’s “Best and Worst Moments” review of that year described the moment as “a stiff guitar solo that strained more than rose—it even lost a few notes.”

Ballerini and Jonas have remained friends ever since. She even joined the Jonas Brothers on Remember this round in 2021.