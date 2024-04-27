Daimler Trucks workers reach agreement and avoid strike threat in North Carolina

The United Auto Workers union reached a deal at 11 p.m. Friday with Daimler Trucks of North Carolina, giving workers 25 percent raises and averting a financial crisis. The strike was to begin on Saturday.

The union said it was ready to withdraw if it could not agree on a new contract covering 7,300 Daimler employees. The previous contract expired on Friday. The German company owns four factories in North Carolina, where it manufactures Freightliner and Western Star trucks, and Thomas Built buses. The union also represents workers at parts distribution centers in Atlanta and Memphis.

The deal, which includes profit-sharing, automatic cost-of-living increases and equal pay among workers at North Carolina plants, represents a victory for the United Workers union as it tries to expand its power in Southern states where unions have long been weak.

“When the deadline approached, suddenly the company was ready to talk,” Sean Fine, UAW, said late Friday when he announced the agreement, which will give workers raises of at least 16 percent in the first year after the contract is ratified.