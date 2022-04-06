Jim Kramer says these three LNG plays are worthwhile investments

CNBC’s Jim Kramer on Tuesday picked three LNG stocks that investors should consider buying.
“Two are pure LNG export games – richer – and then one is a more diverse story, which is really perfect for home players who are wary of the ups and downs,”mad money‘ said the host.
Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has raised US concerns about restricting the supply of goods, such as energy and food, as well as implementing economic sanctions against Russia. The United States said in late March that it would work with global partners to provide at least an additional 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to Europe this year in an effort reduce dependency on Russian imports.
US natural gas futures jumped about 6% to a nine-week high on Tuesday.
Gas futures in the first month rose 32.0 cents, or 5.6%, to settle at $6.032 per million British thermal units, their highest close since Jan. 27, Reuters reported.
Here is Cramer’s list of three LNG stocks he thinks investors should look forward to, starting with his favorite stocks:
Sembra Energy is “It’s not purely a game, but it has a nice LNG export business,” Kramer said.
“I like it in the long run, as it is the best single growth facility with a great LNG engine. … If you are looking for ways to meet Europe’s demand for LNG, I prefer Sempra Energy,” adding that business is “consistent” And that its stock is still cheap compared to the company’s earnings.
Kramer also discussed two other LNG stocks that he thinks are investable: Chener Energy and Tellurian.
“It’s the safest game in the industry. … Analysts expect Cheniere’s sales and earnings to peak this year. If you think the LNG business can remain strong beyond 2022, then you have my blessing to buy this, but otherwise Possible “The good news is already in and we’re suddenly in a not-so-great stock market,” Kramer said.
“Given that the stock has basically doubled since the end of last year, I think you can be patient here. Just wait for a better entry point,” Cramer said.
