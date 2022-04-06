Jim Kramer says these three LNG plays are worthwhile investments

CNBC’s Jim Kramer on Tuesday picked three LNG stocks that investors should consider buying.

“Two are pure LNG export games – richer – and then one is a more diverse story, which is really perfect for home players who are wary of the ups and downs,”mad money‘ said the host.

Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has raised US concerns about restricting the supply of goods, such as energy and food, as well as implementing economic sanctions against Russia. The United States said in late March that it would work with global partners to provide at least an additional 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to Europe this year in an effort reduce dependency on Russian imports.

US natural gas futures jumped about 6% to a nine-week high on Tuesday.

Gas futures in the first month rose 32.0 cents, or 5.6%, to settle at $6.032 per million British thermal units, their highest close since Jan. 27, Reuters reported.

Here is Cramer’s list of three LNG stocks he thinks investors should look forward to, starting with his favorite stocks:

Simbra Energy