Christina Applegate gets a standing ovation amid her MS battle at the 2024 Emmys

Awards

Christina Applegate is back!

The “Married with Children” alum, 52, made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Monday night amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

The actress became emotional as she received a standing ovation from the audience after joining host Anthony Anderson on stage.

Applegate paired her cane with a gorgeous red dress to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Ayo Edbury For the movie “The Bear”.

As she took to the stage, Applegate joked that her body was “not made by Ozimbek.”

After Edebiri received her award and exited the stage, the “The Sweetest Thing” star introduced comedy legend Carol Burnett.

The “Married with Children” alum was diagnosed with MS in 2021. Reuters

The 90-year-old icon presented the honor for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series to Abbott Elementary star Quinta Bronson.

Applegate revealed her MS diagnosis in 2021 while filming her Netflix series “Dead To Me.”

Christina Applegate and Amy Anthony Anderson host. AFP via Getty Images

In 2022 Interview with VarietyApplegate opened up about being diagnosed with the disease while in the middle of filming.

“I didn't know what was happening to me,” she said. “In January of that year, I felt numbness in my toes, and I ignored it. I felt numbness in the balls of my feet, and I ignored it. All of a sudden, I would fall. People would say, 'Oh, it's just neuropathy.'

She continued: “At this point, they had to take me in a wheelchair to film because I couldn’t walk if the location was far away. I was asleep the whole time, and I… He got 40 pounds “A lot of things happened.”

Applegate paired her cane with a red dress for the evening. WireImage

In February 2023, Applegate said that her final appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards would likely mark the last awards ceremony she attended.

She said to Los Angeles Times At the time: “This is probably my last awards show as an actor, so it's kind of a big deal.”

