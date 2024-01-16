January 16, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Christina Applegate gets a standing ovation amid her MS battle at the 2024 Emmys

Christina Applegate gets a standing ovation amid her MS battle at the 2024 Emmys

Roxanne Bacchus January 16, 2024 2 min read

Awards

by Samantha Ibrahim

published
January 15, 2024

Updated
January 15, 2024, 8:43 PM ET

Christina Applegate is back!

The “Married with Children” alum, 52, made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Monday night amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

The actress became emotional as she received a standing ovation from the audience after joining host Anthony Anderson on stage.

Applegate paired her cane with a gorgeous red dress to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Ayo Edbury For the movie “The Bear”.

As she took to the stage, Applegate joked that her body was “not made by Ozimbek.”

After Edebiri received her award and exited the stage, the “The Sweetest Thing” star introduced comedy legend Carol Burnett.

The “Married with Children” alum was diagnosed with MS in 2021. Reuters

The 90-year-old icon presented the honor for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series to Abbott Elementary star Quinta Bronson.

Applegate revealed her MS diagnosis in 2021 while filming her Netflix series “Dead To Me.”

Christina Applegate and Amy Anthony Anderson host. AFP via Getty Images

In 2022 Interview with VarietyApplegate opened up about being diagnosed with the disease while in the middle of filming.

“I didn't know what was happening to me,” she said. “In January of that year, I felt numbness in my toes, and I ignored it. I felt numbness in the balls of my feet, and I ignored it. All of a sudden, I would fall. People would say, 'Oh, it's just neuropathy.'

She continued: “At this point, they had to take me in a wheelchair to film because I couldn’t walk if the location was far away. I was asleep the whole time, and I… He got 40 pounds “A lot of things happened.”

See also  Royal family at Sandringham live: Charles sends Christmas message after joining Kate and William at Sandringham
Applegate paired her cane with a red dress for the evening. WireImage

In February 2023, Applegate said that her final appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards would likely mark the last awards ceremony she attended.

She said to Los Angeles Times At the time: “This is probably my last awards show as an actor, so it's kind of a big deal.”

Load more…




https://nypost.com/2024/01/15/entertainment/christina-applegate-gets-standing-ovation-amid-ms-battle-at-emmys-2024/?utm_source=url_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons

Copy the share URL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Ryan Gosling has a meme-worthy reaction to his 'I'm Just Ken' award win.

January 15, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement is not in progress at the moment

January 15, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
7 min read

Critics' Choice Award Winners and Best Moments of 2024 – The Hollywood Reporter

January 15, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Christina Applegate gets a standing ovation amid her MS battle at the 2024 Emmys

January 16, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Was the missing link found? Study reveals possible birthplace of early life in hot springs

January 16, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Minnesota vs Iowa Wrestling Dual 2024: Live updates from Iowa City

January 16, 2024 Joy Love
4 min read

9 small habits that will put you in the top 1% of people

January 16, 2024 Len Houle