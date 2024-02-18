List of 2024 Annie Awards winners

Assefa-Hollywood

The 51st Annie Awards are handed out tonight at UCLA's Royce Hall, and Deadline will update the list of winners when they are announced.

See the titles and people honored by ASIFA-Hollywood below, where you can also watch the live broadcast of the ceremony.

Netflix Nimona Come to the party with Nine groundbreaking nominationsbefore Hayao Miyazaki's strike for Gkids The boy and the heron And Sony Global crush Spider-Man: Through the Spider-VerseWhich have seven names for each.

Spider Man Already earning first shots among tonight's front-runners, scoring early wins for Daniel Pemberton and Metro Boomin's Music, Production Design and Character Design.

All three are nominated for Best Picture tonight, along with the Toho anime Suzumewhich also received seven Annie names, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem From Paramount and Nickelodeon Film, which received six. This is the first time in 32 years that no Disney or Pixar film has reached the Annies' top prize.

Since the Academy Awards' Best Animated Feature category was introduced in 2002, 14 of the Annies' 21 Best Feature Picture winners — and seven of the past 11 — have gone on to take home Oscar gold. It followed suit last year, as did Netflix Pinocchio Guillermo del Toro He won both cup shows.

This year's Oscar race for Best Animated Feature is among the films Nimona, The Boy and the Heron, Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse, Elemental And Robot dreams. The winners will be revealed on March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Here are the 2024 Annie Awards winners so far, including the previously announced Juried Awards:

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Insomniac Games animation team

Marvel Spider-Man 2

Insomniac games

Best Character Design – Feature

Jesús Alonso Iglesias

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Best Character Design – Television/Media

Jose Lopez

Moon girl and devil dinosaur

Episode: Transcendence

Disney Television Animation/Gypsy Cinema Productions

Best Music – Feature

Daniel Pemberton, Metro Boomin

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Best Music – TV/Media

Marcus Wormstorm, Nadia Darris, Dino du Toit

Star Wars: Visions

Episode: Ao Song

Lucasfilm Ltd./Triggerfish

Best care

“Video Games” by Tenacious D

Penryl Company

Best Special Production

Snoopy Presents: Unique Marcy

WildBrain Studios in collaboration with Apple

Best Production Design – Feature

Patrick O'Keefe, Dean Gordon

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Best Production Design – Television/Media

Toby Wilson, James Wilson, Emil Mitev

Blue-eyed samurai

Episode: The Great Fire of 1657

The series is produced by Netflix/3 Arts Entertainment and produced by Blue Spirit

Best short topic

The war is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko

Electric League

Best student film

The little poet

Student Director: Justin King

School: California Institute of the Arts

Previously announced

Winsor McCay Award for lifetime or career contributions

Charlotte “Lotte” Reiniger (posthumous)

Joe Hisaishi

Marcy Paige

June Foray Award (Great, good or charitable effect)

BRIC Foundation (Alison Mann and Nicole Hendricks, co-founders)

UB Lurex Award (Technical advances affecting the animation industry)

John Oxbury (posthumous)

Special Achievement Award (Unique and outstanding achievement is not recognized within the current award category structure)

Walt Disney Animation Artists