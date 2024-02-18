February 18, 2024

List of 2024 Annie Awards winners

Roxanne Bacchus February 18, 2024 3 min read
The 51st Annie Awards are handed out tonight at UCLA's Royce Hall, and Deadline will update the list of winners when they are announced.

See the titles and people honored by ASIFA-Hollywood below, where you can also watch the live broadcast of the ceremony.

Netflix Nimona Come to the party with Nine groundbreaking nominationsbefore Hayao Miyazaki's strike for Gkids The boy and the heron And Sony Global crush Spider-Man: Through the Spider-VerseWhich have seven names for each.

Spider Man Already earning first shots among tonight's front-runners, scoring early wins for Daniel Pemberton and Metro Boomin's Music, Production Design and Character Design.

All three are nominated for Best Picture tonight, along with the Toho anime Suzumewhich also received seven Annie names, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem From Paramount and Nickelodeon Film, which received six. This is the first time in 32 years that no Disney or Pixar film has reached the Annies' top prize.

51st Annie Awards

Since the Academy Awards' Best Animated Feature category was introduced in 2002, 14 of the Annies' 21 Best Feature Picture winners — and seven of the past 11 — have gone on to take home Oscar gold. It followed suit last year, as did Netflix Pinocchio Guillermo del Toro He won both cup shows.

This year's Oscar race for Best Animated Feature is among the films Nimona, The Boy and the Heron, Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse, Elemental And Robot dreams. The winners will be revealed on March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Here are the 2024 Annie Awards winners so far, including the previously announced Juried Awards:

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Insomniac Games animation team
Marvel Spider-Man 2
Insomniac games

Best Character Design – Feature

Jesús Alonso Iglesias
Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation

Best Character Design – Television/Media

Jose Lopez
Moon girl and devil dinosaur
Episode: Transcendence
Disney Television Animation/Gypsy Cinema Productions

Best Music – Feature

Daniel Pemberton, Metro Boomin
Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation

Best Music – TV/Media

Marcus Wormstorm, Nadia Darris, Dino du Toit
Star Wars: Visions
Episode: Ao Song
Lucasfilm Ltd./Triggerfish

Best care

“Video Games” by Tenacious D
Penryl Company

Best Special Production

Snoopy Presents: Unique Marcy
WildBrain Studios in collaboration with Apple

Best Production Design – Feature

Patrick O'Keefe, Dean Gordon
Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation

Best Production Design – Television/Media

Toby Wilson, James Wilson, Emil Mitev
Blue-eyed samurai
Episode: The Great Fire of 1657
The series is produced by Netflix/3 Arts Entertainment and produced by Blue Spirit

Best short topic

The war is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko
Electric League

Best student film

The little poet
Student Director: Justin King
School: California Institute of the Arts

Previously announced

Winsor McCay Award for lifetime or career contributions

Charlotte “Lotte” Reiniger (posthumous)
Joe Hisaishi
Marcy Paige

June Foray Award (Great, good or charitable effect)

BRIC Foundation (Alison Mann and Nicole Hendricks, co-founders)

UB Lurex Award (Technical advances affecting the animation industry)

John Oxbury (posthumous)

Special Achievement Award (Unique and outstanding achievement is not recognized within the current award category structure)

Walt Disney Animation Artists

