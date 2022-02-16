Arden Cho from Teen Wolf’s Arden Cho refuses to revive the movie after offering her half the salary of her white co-workers

Cut from the show without warning in 2016, Arden—the only Asian actor among the main cast—was offered “less than half the salary per episode” of the other white actors to return.
Last September, it was confirmed that the 2011 MTV series Teen Wolf It is set to return to the screens in the form of a new movie.
On February 15th, Paramount + a statement The cast list for the upcoming movie Teen Wolf: The MovieWhich is expected to be released later this year.
Fans were thrilled to learn that several of their favorite actors were about to reprise their roles in the supernatural drama, including Tyler Posey, who starred as main character Scott McCall, and Crystal Reed, who portrayed his love interest early in the season. , Alison Argent.
Returning to the screens with Tyler and Crystal, Colton Haynes, who played Jackson Whitmore, and Holland Roden, who portrayed Lydia Martin.
Shelley Hennig is also reprising her role as Malia Tate, alongside Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar. Linden Ashby as Sheriff Stelinsky (father of beloved character Stills Stelinsky); J.R. Born as Chris Argent; Ryan Kelly as Deputy Parrish; and Melissa Ponzio as Scott’s mother, Melissa McCall.
But while all the familiar faces are back, fans were disappointed to learn that three of the show’s lead characters haven’t signed on to appear in the upcoming movie.
Missing the list of returning actors was Dylan O’Brien, who portrayed Stills; Tyler Hoechlin, who played Derek Hill; Warden Cho, who took on the role of Kira Yukimura as Thunder.
Arden portrayed Keira throughout more than half of the show, which ran for six seasons. Debuting in Season 3, Kira has become a primary toolkit in the series’ plot – as have her Japanese and Korean heritage, as well as East Asian myths.
Not only did Kira win the hearts of fans for her strong feminist character throughout seasons 4 and 5, but she also grew memorable as the love interest of main character Scott.
In light of Kira’s great importance to the show, many users were initially upset to discover that Arden wasn’t ready to return in the movie.
On Tuesday, however, it was reported by Delivery time Arden turned down the opportunity to reprise her role after being offered “half the salary per episode proposed to her three peers”.
According to sources, Cho, the only actress of color among the regular cast members on the four series, who played the group of teenage friends at the center of the show, was offered half the per-episode salary proposed to her three peers, which led to her decision to pass ” Delivery time books.
We can assume that the three counterparts involved are the other actresses in the main cast: Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, and Shelley Hennig.
“They only offer, the only Asian woman, half the salary compared to the others, white, female actors? Go to hell,” one tweeted.
“It’s so annoying how you can summon someone and then have the audacity to give them half the wages of their white stars!!! Krystal’s character is dead and he’s still being offered more to come back as a fucking ghost!!! Maneuvering this is a very disrespectful way,” another wrote.
Some users have gone on to accuse the show’s creator, Jeff Davis, of exploiting Ardennes’ East Asian heritage for the convenience of the show’s plot, noting that it was pivotal to the seasons in which it appeared.
“The way this show and Jeff Davis consistently treat Arden Cho like trash is insane. They used Korean and East Asian culture when it fit their scheme but gave up every Asian character so easily,” one user tweeted.
When the reported news started spreading via Twitter, angry fans continued to express their opinions. Many soon drew attention to the fact that Dylan O’Brien loved to tweet about Arden turning down the role due to the pay disparity, likely in support of his former actor.
One person wrote: “The fact that Dylan O’Brien loved a retweet like that says a lot.”
One user said, “Kira was the most interesting character and they had the nerve to push her aside like everyone else.” booksbefore noting that she had “limited screen time” and “was excluded from the show last season”.
Adding to the point, one person tweeted, “The way they approached her character was absolute rubbish. She had some of the most interesting backstory/strength and was an integral part of s3. She kept her in her apartment when she could have been.” Fantastic tour.”
Before long, many users researched the history of Arden in a group Teen WolfNoting that her character, Kira, was suddenly cut off from the last season of the show without warning, despite her popularity among viewers and the delay of the story.
“This is far from absurd. Kira was one of the best characters on the show…They treated her +arden cho like trash at the time and apparently that wasn’t enough so they did it again, huh. Dylan’s like to tweet just confirms it. No I’m watching this movie,” one of them wrote.
One person wrote on Twitter: “The fact that they cut Kira off the show is unbelievable.”
Another echoed, “Sorry but the way Kira’s story has been shortened doesn’t work for me.”
But it wasn’t just fans who were shocked by Kira’s sudden absence from the show.
Back in 2016, Arden entered the conversation herself with a character Video She posted on her YouTube page, explaining that she will not appear in the sixth season of the show, despite her assumption that she will.
“Many of you are asking about him Teen Wolf And what happens.” “I just want to say that I love Kira Yukimura very much. I love the Yukimura family. I loved my experience Teen Wolf. “
“It’s been three and a half amazing years,” she continued. “But unfortunately, it looks like we’re done with Kira’s story, and she won’t be back for season six.”
“I’m sorry there were some interviews where I said I was excited for Season 6,” she continued. “I think at the time we were assuming we were back.”
“I think sometimes on a show where there are a lot of characters, there isn’t always room for everyone,” she said. “So I guess that was it.”
Arden added, “I wish we could develop a few of her powers… and just [that] There will be more epic ending, but you never know Teen Wolf. “
Several fans have prompted speculation that she was not informed about her character’s sudden removal from the show, raising concerns about Arden’s treatment on the show. Teen Wolf Appointing and condemning the show’s creator, Jeff, for supposedly cutting her role without a word.
Despite the news that she was sidelined from the show in 2016, fans were hoping that she would appear in the final episode the following year, which saw the return of characters Derek, Jackson, and others, who had also been absent from previous seasons.
But, much to the dismay of viewers, this was not the case, and many fans posted on Twitter shortly after the final match aired to express their disappointment at Kira’s absence.
“Slightly disappointed with the #teen wolf finale,” one person tweeted. “I felt like it didn’t completely solve things, there was supposed to be another season. A nice touch on calling up some regular actors from previous seasons, even though she misses Kira Yukimura.”
Another wrote: “My favorite part of the ending was when @KIRA showed up at the last minute 2 to help everyone, wait it didn’t happen, oh yeah because it’s #TeenWolf aint sh!t”.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to both Paramount and Arden for comment.
