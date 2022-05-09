May 9, 2022

Bono presents a "peace party" at Kyiv metro station and visits bombed cities

Roxanne Bacchus May 9, 2022 2 min read

mesinger feathers Bono from the group U2, He gave a concert in a Kyiv subway station on Sunday, during which he praised Ukraine’s struggle for “freedom” and called for peace soon.

From the podium of a subway station in the Ukrainian capital, the legendary 61-year-old musician and guitarist The Edge has performed many of the group’s classics, such as “Sunday, Bloody Sunday”or “desire” or With or without you.

“The people of Ukraine are not only fighting for their freedom, They fight for all of us who love freedomsaid the singer.

Bono also noted the conflicts that plagued his country, Ireland, and the problems that erupted because of its power. British neighbor.

“We pray that they will soon enjoy some of this peace,” he added.

He visited the areas that were bombed

Just a month after the release of his song “Walk on Ukraine”, dedicated to Ukrainian victims are Russians He said that Bono visited some of the areas most affected by the invasion at the request of President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he will meet later.

In the bombed Borodinka, after reading a poem next to the statue of the Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko, he expressed confidence that the youth of Russia would change and subjugate. President Putin.

People clap for Bono

Unexpected performance by Bono – who throughout his career was involved in many issues, including the fight against poverty and AIDS – happened when anti-aircraft sirens sounded in Kyiv and fighting raged in the east of the country.

Sometime during the party, Bono called a A Ukrainian soldier sings a version of the song “Stand By Me”.

See also  Frank Langella leaves Netflix after investigation into misconduct | US TV

Among the small attendance at the parade were members of the Ukrainian armed forces. One said, “It’s some good vibes, that’s it.”

