Watch Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelsey share the biggest hug in a new video from their playoff match

Taylor Swift Kylie Kelce shared an emotional embrace when the Kansas City Chiefs played the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore on January 28.

Swift's best friend Kelly Taylor subscriber Tik Tok video Jan. 30 was filled with behind-the-scenes footage filmed inside the suite where she and Swift were. I watched the match Along with the friends and family of Swift's boyfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelsey.

In one of the sweet scenes in the video, Swift can be seen hugging each other Kylie Kelsey, who is married to Travis Kelce's brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. The two women jumped up and down in excitement, probably after one of the president's stunt landings.

Swift can also be seen Pretending to be with my lover's parentsDonna and Ed Kelsey hold Jason Kelsey's hand in celebration.

Teller, who is married to actor Miles Teller, set the footage to Swift's song “You're on Your Own, Kid.”

“Okay #chiefskingdom again because you're so cute!! I'm new here,” she captioned the clip, including the hashtags #tayvisnation, #chiefs, and #superbowl58.

“We still love you Eagles,” the loyal Philadelphia Eagles fan added, tagging Kaylee Kelce.

The Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10, earning them a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl. The team will face the San Francisco 49ers in a game on February 11.

After the Chiefs' win, Swift met up with Travis Kelce on the court, Where the couple embraced and kissed.

On January 29, Teller posted a previous montage video from the game On TikTok Which showed Swift and Kylie Kelsey's sweet embrace from another angle.

“I said remember this moment Kylie and I bleed green but we were out there so leaders of the nation,” Tiller captioned it.

she also Share several photos from the game on her Instagram Story, including one that showed her hugging Swift and another that showed her with Kylie Kelsey. “My girl @kykelce,” she captioned the photo.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com