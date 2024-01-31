Demi Moore on Bruce Willis' battle with dementia: 'He's doing very well'

Demi Moore continues to stand by Bruce Willis, who suffers from dementia.

The “Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans” actress spoke candidly about her ex-husband's health battle, giving an update on his current condition.

“I think given the data, he's doing very well,” Moore said on Good Morning America.

Bruce Willis keeps the family together during Thanksgiving while battling dementia

She added: “What I will say is what I tell my children, which is that it is important to meet them where they are, and not to cling to what is not the case.” “Because there is amazing beauty and sweetness and love and joy in that.”

Moore and Willis have remained close since their divorce in 2000, often getting together to support their three daughters – Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. The family regularly posts snapshots of them on their social media accounts. The two were married for 13 years.

The “Ghost” actress stood by Willis as he suffered from frontotemporal dementia, or FTD, which the family announced last year.

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia after battling aphasia, family says

Moore has previously encouraged other families suffering from dementia to “let it go.”

When asked: “What message would you give to people who have family members with dementia?” “When you give up who they are or who you think they are,” Moore answered on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM show [should be]or even whoever you want them to be, you can then really stay in the present.”

“Enjoy the joy…the love that exists for all they are, not all they are not.”

Willis announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, prompting the actor to retire. In March 2023, Willis' family announced that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

His family continues to support the “Die Hard” actor as he battles dementia and constantly shares his special moments on social media.

Earlier this month, his daughter Scout welcomed in the new year by contemplating 2023. She posted a series of significant photos — including one in which she is holding on tightly to her father.

Scout (32 years old) was seen smiling and hugging her father while he placed his hands on her head. He was seen wearing a towel as he showed off his body tattoos. A ray of sunlight shone on the cute father-daughter duo.

Meanwhile, Willis' wife, Emma Heming, recently shared a big milestone with the beloved actor and noted that holidays and anniversaries can be particularly difficult.

In December, the couple celebrated over a decade of love in their relationship, with Emma sharing sweet photos of them hugging and kissing.

“16 years with this special man. My love and adoration for him grows,” she posted. On Instagram.

Heming and Bruce were originally married in 2009 but celebrated their vow renewal in 2019 with all of his children and even his ex-wife Moore.