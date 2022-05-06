May 6, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Mike Haggerty: The ‘Friends’ actor who played Mr. Treeger is dead at 67

Roxanne Bacchus May 6, 2022 2 min read

character actor Mike Hagertywho recently starred opposite Bridget Everett in the HBO comedy someone somewhereat the age of 67 years. The cause of death was not revealed.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Michael J. Hagerty announced his passing yesterday in Los Angeles,” Everett shared Instagram Friday. A lovable character actor, his love for the city of Chicago and his family was the cornerstone of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, survived by his wife Mary Catherine, his sister Mary Ann Haggerty [and] His wife, Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter, Meg. He will surely be missed.”

at Second Instagram PostEverett added, “I loved Mike the moment I met him. He was so special. Warm, funny, I’ve never met a stranger. We’re devastated that he’s dead.”

Haggerty is perhaps best known for his recurring role as Mr. Treasure in the NBC comedy friends. In the memorable episode of Season 4 “The One With the Ballroom Dancing,” Joey reluctantly agrees to be the building manager’s dance partner after threatening to fire Monica and Rachel.

Hagerty was a regular on a pair of short-lived sitcoms: Fox’s George Carlin Showwhich aired for two seasons between 1994 and 1995, and HBO’s Lucky Louiewhich ran for one season in 2006. His extensive list of credits also includes episodes Boston Legal, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Community, CSI, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Entourage, ER, Ghost Whisperer, Glee, The Goldbergs, Gray’s Anatomy, Happy Endings, Medium, The Mindy Project, Mob City, Monk, Seinfeld, Shameless, The Wayans Bros. and the original marvel years.

He recently starred in the aforementioned someone somewhere As farmer Ed Miller, Sam Everett’s father.

See also  Will Smith's description of the Oscars was an 'assault', says Billy Crystal - Deadline

It was the death of my emigrant first mentioned Written by entertainment journalist Will Harris.

