June 18, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Netflix releases first-look images and teaser for live-action series ahead of 2024 release – Tudum Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus June 18, 2023 2 min read

Netflix has released its first look of Avatar: The Last Airbender Live event series. Appearing at Tudum’s global fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the cast previewed a teaser featuring the items, which you can see in the video posted above.

Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Prince Zuko), and Gordon Cormier (Aang) make up the ensemble cast set to drop in 2024.

The series is an adaptation of Nickelodeon’s award-winning animated series of the same name. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serves as producer, executive producer, and writer. Along with Kim, Rideback’s Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) serve as executive producers as well as Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story). Goi, Roseanne Liang (also co-executive producer), Jabbar Raisani, and Jet Wilkinson direct.

Related: All the news from the Tudum 2023 Fan Festival

Avatar: The Last Airbender It takes place in a world divided into four nations: the Water Tribes, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Bedouin Nomads. “Benders” are people who have the ability to remotely manipulate and control the element corresponding to their nation, using gestures based on Chinese martial arts. The “Avatar” is the only individual with the ability to bend the four elements.

Take a peek at first-look photos of the crew below.

Kiawentiio as Katara in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Episode 101.

Robert Falconer/Netflix

Ian Owsley as Sokka in Episode 101 of Avatar: The Last Airbender

Robert Falconer/Netflix

Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Episode 101

Robert Falconer/Netflix

Gordon Cormier as Aang in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Episode 101

Robert Falconer/Netflix

See also  Shanna Moakler takes a swipe at Kourtney Kardashian

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Robert Downey Jr. on He and Jeremy Renner Both Do Renovation Programs – The Hollywood Reporter

June 17, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Mixed works at Anxious Art Basel

June 17, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

Comedian Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving after the Beverly Hills crash

June 17, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Netflix releases first-look images and teaser for live-action series ahead of 2024 release – Tudum Deadline

June 18, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The missing link explains mRNA delivery in brain cells

June 18, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Tennessee-LSU College World Series Baseball Score: Live Updates

June 18, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

Florida’s pandemic-era housing boom ended

June 18, 2023 Cheryl Riley