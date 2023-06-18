Netflix releases first-look images and teaser for live-action series ahead of 2024 release – Tudum Deadline

Netflix has released its first look of Avatar: The Last Airbender Live event series. Appearing at Tudum’s global fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the cast previewed a teaser featuring the items, which you can see in the video posted above.

Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Prince Zuko), and Gordon Cormier (Aang) make up the ensemble cast set to drop in 2024.

The series is an adaptation of Nickelodeon’s award-winning animated series of the same name. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serves as producer, executive producer, and writer. Along with Kim, Rideback’s Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) serve as executive producers as well as Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story). Goi, Roseanne Liang (also co-executive producer), Jabbar Raisani, and Jet Wilkinson direct.

Avatar: The Last Airbender It takes place in a world divided into four nations: the Water Tribes, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Bedouin Nomads. “Benders” are people who have the ability to remotely manipulate and control the element corresponding to their nation, using gestures based on Chinese martial arts. The “Avatar” is the only individual with the ability to bend the four elements.

Take a peek at first-look photos of the crew below.

Kiawentiio as Katara in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Episode 101. Robert Falconer/Netflix

Ian Owsley as Sokka in Episode 101 of Avatar: The Last Airbender Robert Falconer/Netflix

Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Episode 101 Robert Falconer/Netflix