Robert Downey Jr. on He and Jeremy Renner Both Do Renovation Programs – The Hollywood Reporter

One by one, the Avengers seem to be engaging in renovations.

Two months after Jeremy Renner launched the Disney+ series renewalwhere he flips decommissioned vehicles into creations that benefit society, Robert Downey Jr. launches his own series, Downey Dream Cars. Max docuseries follows the star as he transforms six classic cars from his personal collection into greener machines.

“I think it’s so daunting that we had this kind of departure from our day job together. We’ll have to compare notes,” said Downey Jr. Hollywood Reporter At the Los Angeles premiere on Friday, he and Rainer revealed similar tracks. And as we always say, and I’ll say to Jeremy again, ‘I’ll show you what I have if you show me yours. ”

The idea for the series came about after Downey Jr. started the Footprint Coalition, a company that fights against climate change by investing in innovative climate technologies. His wife, Susan Downey, said they looked at the actor’s extensive car collection and realized “those two things didn’t go together and decided, ‘Well, what can I do to make a show that’s entertaining that gets people’s attention and can talk about the future of mobility without wagging fingers and just making people nod? ‘” “And so we had this idea to transform these cars.”

Downey Jr. has collaborated with experts from around the country on the conversions, each of which features a different type of environmental technology. All cars made their premiere Friday at the Petersen Automotive Museum, where the star announced that all vehicles would be distributed in a sweepstakes, with proceeds going to a footprint alliance to scale technologies that save the planet.

The premiere also featured a post-show chat with fellow car fan Dax Shepherd, in which Downey Jr. explained that he sees the show as “more of a nod to a larger symbol” as companies begin to make environmental conversions on a larger scale.

“I think between the pool of people who know how to do it and then the places where they can do it a little bit more, I think it’s possible that not all of these classic cars continue to dump carbon on us.”

Shepard, who explains that his whole life’s goal has been to make enough money to buy cars and motorcycles, now jokes, “I’ve got it, and I’m like wait a second, this stuff is killing the planet? No one ever told me that. I would have done my whole life differently.” Downey Jr. specifically said his Buick Roadmaster.

Shepherd replied, “I’ve been trying to be like you since 1989, so if there’s a guy I think can make this look cool, I applaud you for being the one, and I’ll say you’ve changed me.” “I absolutely love this show, and I’m very open to the idea of ​​maybe doing that for a Buick Roadmaster.”

“I think that’s a season two commitment,” Downey Jr. winked.

Downey Dream Cars Premieres June 22nd on Max.