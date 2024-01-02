Jeremy Renner pays his respects to staff at a Reno hospital one year after the snowplow accident

He watches: Jeremy Renner surprises staff at the hospital where he was being treated

Jeremy Renner showed his deep gratitude to those who helped him during a near-fatal snowplow accident one year after the accident.

In an Instagram post on Friday, two-time Oscar-nominated actor A.J picture He revealed himself while sitting in a RennerVation fire truck, while revealing his visit to Reno Hospital in Nevada, where he was treated for the accident that occurred last year.

“Roaming through Reno, Nevada with joy, blessings and 🍕!!!!” He wrote in the comment. “I stopped by to see the kids/superheroes, first responders, doctors, nurses and staff at Reno Hospital to pay my respects and celebrate the love, life and blessings you bring to all of us.”

He added: “Thank you and this community for keeping me here. I am forever indebted to you for love and titanium.”

Officials said Renner suffered “blunt chest trauma and bone injuries” when he was run over by his unmanned snowcat, a 7-ton piece of snow plow equipment, on Jan. 1, 2022, in Reno, Nevada. He was airlifted to a local hospital and underwent emergency surgery on January 2.

After leaving the hospital, the “Hawkeye” actor revealed that he broke more than 30 bones as a result of the accident.

The Marvel star made the announcement last month via Instagram mail He will release a “new musical memoir” called “Wait” which documents “the story of life, death, recovery and all the things I learned along the way” to mark the anniversary of the New Year's Day accident.

“Can't wait to share more with you. #waitforme #laketahoe,” he added in the caption.

During an appearance on “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Horror, Survival and Triumph” that aired in April, Renner said he considered himself a “lucky guy,” having survived and largely recovered from the accident.

Renner also credited his family for helping him process the mental and physical pain he has suffered since the accident.

“This is what I talk about with my family from all their perspectives, and it's terrifying, which I put on them,” he said at the time. “What we just endured – that is true love. It is suffering – but that nurtures the seeds of love.”