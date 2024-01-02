The film, based around the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, was celebrated for its depiction of Mexican culture and its treatment of important topics such as death in a children's film. It won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Remember Me” at the 2018 Academy Awards.

“Coco” introduced Ms. Murguia to an international audience, but she was well known in her native Mexico long before.

She was born on December 8, 1933 in Mexico City. She studied acting at the National School of Dramatic Arts in Mexico, and made her debut in 1954 in the play Trial by Fire. Her first screen role was in the 1964 film Transit.

She went on to appear in more than 70 plays and 90 films, working with some of Mexico's best filmmakers. She was hailed for her versatility, often playing the role of a villain or antagonist, according to A.J statement From the Institute of Fine Arts and the National Theater Company.