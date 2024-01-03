Steven Yeun Won't Star in a Marvel Movie – The Hollywood Reporter

Steven Yeun

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Steven Yeun wouldn't be a good fit for him Lightningthe hero-centric feature in the works from Marvel Studios, sources say Hollywood Reporter.

Yoon was involved in Lightning It was first reported in February, though Marvel has not officially announced casting. Five months ago, during a D23 showcase, the studio revealed that Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbor, and Wyatt Russell were among the Marvel mainstays who would be in the film.

Like many columns, Lightning Last year, double strikes by writers and actors struck, throwing schedules throughout Hollywood into disarray. Lightning It was initially scheduled to be released in July 2024, but was pushed back a year to July 2025 and has not yet begun filming.

Jake Schreier is the director Lightningwhich is rumored to bring together a team of Marvel heroes and villains.

Yeun already leads a high-profile comic book property as the voice star InvincibleAmazon based on the Robert Kirkman comic.

He rose to prominence as one of the leaders the walking Dead And he's in the running for awards season for his limited series on Netflix meat. He will compete for the Golden Globe for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series on Sunday, and later this month, he will compete for the Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series. (As executive producer of meatand also shares an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding or Limited Series category.) will appear this year, and has a role in Bong Joon-ho's series. Mickey 17 and a Sundance feature Loved Mestarring Kristen Stewart.